Choirmaster, of the Praye music group, shared a deeply emotional post after reuniting with his two daughters following his wife Beverly Afaglo's passing

The musician had been in the United States when actress Beverly Afaglo died in Ghana, and a separate memorial was held for her in the US

Celebrities including Afia Schwarzenegger, Chris Attoh, and Tracey Boakye were among those who attended the US memorial or reacted to his reunion post

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Choirmaster, one half of the celebrated Ghanaian music duo Praye, has shared a heartwarming post that has touched many after reuniting with his two daughters following the death of his wife, actress Beverly Afaglo.

Choirmaster of Praye shares an emotional reunion with his daughters after wife Beverly Afaglo's passing. Getinfor Media/FB, cmdamusikbird_/Instagram

Source: UGC

The musician was in the United States when Beverly passed away in Ghana, and for reasons that have not been made public, he was unable to travel back in time for the one-week memorial celebration held there.

Instead, he participated in the proceedings remotely via technology.

Choirmaster holds Beverly Afaglo's funeral in America

Before the final funeral rites, scheduled for August 8, 2026, in Ghana, a separate memorial service was organised in the United States for Beverly Afaglo.

The gathering brought together Ghanaian community members and celebrities based in the US, including Afia Schwarzenegger, Chris Attoh, and Opanka, among others.

Choirmaster's emotional reunion with his children

Upon arriving back in Ghana, Choirmaster wasted no time before going to see his children. He shared a post featuring himself alongside his two daughters, and the image quickly moved many of his followers to tears.

"My only comfort," he wrote in the caption, a few simple words that captured the profound grief and love many parents find in their children during times of loss.

The Instagram post below captures the emotional reunion between Choirmaster and his children after Beverly Afaglo's passing.

The post drew an outpouring of warmth and solidarity from across the Ghanaian entertainment community.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

queenafiaschwarzenegger commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

gloriaosarfo added:

"🌹🤍🤍🤍🌹."

prayetietia wrote:

"It is well 🙏🏾."

tracey_boakye added:

"❤️❤️❤️."

iamellamensah wrote:

"Awww my girls ❤️❤️❤️."

princedavidosei shared:

"❤️."

Vivian Jill's elder sister, Auntie Mabel, dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aunty Mabel, the elder sister of Ghanaian actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, had reportedly passed away, with the news sparking reactions among fans.

The news was shared by the Instagram page Official_Bempah on Thursday, July 23, 2026, alleging that Aunty Mabel, whose full name was Mabel Adwoa Intuah, had died, although no official confirmation had come from Vivian Jill, her family, or representatives at the time of reporting.

Aunty Mabel was known as the owner of fashion shop Mayan Stitches and was admired by many for her passion for fashion and entrepreneurship.

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Source: YEN.com.gh