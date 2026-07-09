Ajagurajah's Old Warning To Abu Trica Resurfaces After Extradition to US Over Romance Scam Case
- Ajagurajah had warned Abu Trica in a May 2026 video to stay off social media or risk another arrest that could cost him everything
- Abu Trica reportedly ignored, granting an interview to Captain Smart on Onua TV, discussing his arrest and extradition battle
- Abu Trica has been extradited to the United States in the early hours of July 9, 2026, reigniting debate over Ajagurajah's earlier warning
An old prophecy by spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, about embattled Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has resurfaced following his extradition to the United States.
The development has reignited discussions among social media users, with many revisiting statements made by the spiritual leader months before Abu Trica’s latest legal setback.
Abu Trica, who was facing an extradition request from the United States over alleged fraud-related offences, was granted bail by the High Court in April 2026 after spending months in custody. Reports at the time indicated that he was granted bail in the sum of GH¢30 million as his legal battle continued.
"You were shouting Thomas Partey is innocent": Barker-Vormawor reacts to critics of his defence of Abu Trica
Before his release, Ajagurajah was believed to have spoken about Abu Trica’s situation, with some followers interpreting his comments as a prediction that the businessman would come out of custody.
However, after Abu Trica secured bail, another video believed to have been recorded in May 2026 resurfaced online, where Ajagurajah appeared to caution him about his public engagements, particularly on social media.
In the video, the spiritual leader warned Abu Trica to be careful about what he shared publicly, suggesting that speaking out against authorities or making comments that could provoke the government could put him at risk of being arrested again.
Ajagurajah reportedly advised Abu Trica to stay away from social media, warning that another arrest could frustrate him and potentially lead to him losing everything he had worked for.
Weeks after the warning, Abu Trica granted an interview to broadcaster Captain Smart on Onua TV, where he opened up about his arrest, the allegations against him and his ongoing extradition battle.
The interview later became a subject of public debate, with some critics arguing that speaking about an active court matter could have affected his legal strategy.
"They'll release him and compensate him" – Captain Smart makes bold prediction about Abu Trica's extradition
Abu Trica’s lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, also raised concerns about the decision to grant an interview while the case was still before the courts, stating that people involved in ongoing legal matters are generally advised against discussing their cases publicly.
Following the interview, some social media commentators claimed that the media appearance may have contributed negatively to Abu Trica’s legal situation, although Captain Smart rejected suggestions that his interview harmed the case. He maintained that he was only performing his duties as a journalist.
The legal battle eventually reached another critical stage when Abu Trica’s attempts to stop his extradition were unsuccessful. In the early hours of Thursday, July 9, 2026, reports emerged that he had been extradited to the United States to face the charges against him.
Following the extradition, Ajagurajah’s old warning has resurfaced, with many people online debating whether his comments months earlier could be seen as a warning that eventually played out.
The TikTok video of Ajagurajah delivering the message to Abu Trica is below:
Abu Trica rushed to hospital after arrest
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor disclosed on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, that the arrested businessman had been rushed to the Police Hospital.
Barker-Vormawor disclosed that lawyers had been denied access to Abu Trica for over a week, with no clarity on where he was being held.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh