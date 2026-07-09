Ajagurajah had warned Abu Trica in a May 2026 video to stay off social media or risk another arrest that could cost him everything

Abu Trica reportedly ignored, granting an interview to Captain Smart on Onua TV, discussing his arrest and extradition battle

Abu Trica has been extradited to the United States in the early hours of July 9, 2026, reigniting debate over Ajagurajah's earlier warning

An old prophecy by spiritual leader Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, about embattled Ghanaian businessman Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has resurfaced following his extradition to the United States.

Ajagurajah's old prophecy about Abu Trica resurfaces after extradition to US over romance scam case on Thursday, July , 2026. Image credit: Abu Trica, Ajagurajah Movement

Source: TikTok

The development has reignited discussions among social media users, with many revisiting statements made by the spiritual leader months before Abu Trica’s latest legal setback.

Abu Trica, who was facing an extradition request from the United States over alleged fraud-related offences, was granted bail by the High Court in April 2026 after spending months in custody. Reports at the time indicated that he was granted bail in the sum of GH¢30 million as his legal battle continued.

Before his release, Ajagurajah was believed to have spoken about Abu Trica’s situation, with some followers interpreting his comments as a prediction that the businessman would come out of custody.

However, after Abu Trica secured bail, another video believed to have been recorded in May 2026 resurfaced online, where Ajagurajah appeared to caution him about his public engagements, particularly on social media.

In the video, the spiritual leader warned Abu Trica to be careful about what he shared publicly, suggesting that speaking out against authorities or making comments that could provoke the government could put him at risk of being arrested again.

Ajagurajah reportedly advised Abu Trica to stay away from social media, warning that another arrest could frustrate him and potentially lead to him losing everything he had worked for.

Weeks after the warning, Abu Trica granted an interview to broadcaster Captain Smart on Onua TV, where he opened up about his arrest, the allegations against him and his ongoing extradition battle.

The interview later became a subject of public debate, with some critics arguing that speaking about an active court matter could have affected his legal strategy.

Abu Trica’s lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, also raised concerns about the decision to grant an interview while the case was still before the courts, stating that people involved in ongoing legal matters are generally advised against discussing their cases publicly.

Following the interview, some social media commentators claimed that the media appearance may have contributed negatively to Abu Trica’s legal situation, although Captain Smart rejected suggestions that his interview harmed the case. He maintained that he was only performing his duties as a journalist.

The legal battle eventually reached another critical stage when Abu Trica’s attempts to stop his extradition were unsuccessful. In the early hours of Thursday, July 9, 2026, reports emerged that he had been extradited to the United States to face the charges against him.

Following the extradition, Ajagurajah’s old warning has resurfaced, with many people online debating whether his comments months earlier could be seen as a warning that eventually played out.

The TikTok video of Ajagurajah delivering the message to Abu Trica is below:

Abu Trica rushed to hospital after arrest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor disclosed on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, that the arrested businessman had been rushed to the Police Hospital.

Barker-Vormawor disclosed that lawyers had been denied access to Abu Trica for over a week, with no clarity on where he was being held.

Source: YEN.com.gh