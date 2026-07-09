Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei shared an alleged photo of Abu Trica boarding a Delta Airlines flight with FBI officials on Thursday, July 9, 2026

The embattled socialite, also known as Frederick Kumi, reportedly departed Ghana aboard Delta Airlines flight DL 157 bound for the United States

His lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor had previously said on July 8, 2026, that he could not locate or meet his client after he was rearrested a week ago

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Ghanaian internet personality Abu Trica was reportedly extradited to the United States on Thursday, July 9, 2026, to face wire fraud charges, with a photo allegedly showing him boarding a flight alongside FBI officials circulating online.

Confusion As Abu Trica Is Reportedly Extradited to the US for Trial, Alleged Airport Photos Emerge

Source: Facebook

Renowned Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), posting what he described as a photo of Abu Trica at Accra International airport with FBI officials ahead of his departure from the country.

Accra-based media outlet Asaase Radio also reported that the embattled socialite had left Ghana in the early hours of the morning.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, allegedly departed Accra aboard Delta Airlines flight DL 157 at approximately 9:30 am.

The Airbus A330-941 aircraft (Registration: N433DX) is scheduled to arrive at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport at 3:35 PM.

The X photo of Abu Trica allegedly at the airport ahead of his extradition is below:

Abu Trica's lawyer raised health concerns

The extradition has drawn attention not only because of the fraud allegations but also due to concerns raised by Abu Trica's legal team in the hours leading up to his departure.

His lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, revealed that he had been unable to locate or meet with his client before Kumi was flown out of the country.

Earlier reports had indicated that Abu Trica had been rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra, with Barker-Vormawor voicing concern over what he described as a denial of access to legal counsel.

Source: YEN.com.gh