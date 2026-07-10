New footage emerged showing Abu Trica being escorted off a plane by FBI officials after landing at JFK Airport in New York on July 9, 2026

The socialite was extradited from Ghana to the United States to face trial over his alleged involvement in an $8 million romance fraud case

A video posted by Frimdes Media captured the moment inside the aeroplane cabin as Abu Trica was led down the aisle upon arrival

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Abu Trica touched down in the United States on Thursday, July 9, 2026, with FBI officials, following the socialite's extradition from Ghana to face trial over an alleged $8 million romance fraud case.

Footage emerges as Abu Trica lands in the US with FBI officers after his extradition from Ghana over alleged involvement in an $8 million romance fraud case. Photo source: Abu Trica, Frimdes Media

Source: Facebook

New footage, shared online by Ghana-based blogger Frimdes Media, captured the moment inside the aircraft cabin as Abu Trica, dressed in a light blue shirt, was led down the aisle by officials after the plane landed at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The footage showed Abu Trica with his back to the camera as he was guided off the aeroplane.

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention from Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

The X videos of Abu Trica being escorted off the plane at JFK Airport:

Abu Trica's arrival in the US

Abu Trica now faces legal proceedings in the United States connected to an alleged romance fraud scheme worth $8 million, in which victims were reportedly deceived through fabricated romantic relationships designed to extract money.

In a press statement released after his arrest in December 2025, the Justice Department alleged that Abu Trica was a member of a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices reportedly used artificial intelligence (AI) software to assume false identities and form close personal relationships with their victims.

Abu Trica's lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor breaks his silence on his client's extradition to the US. Photo source: Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Abu Trica

Source: Twitter

The group allegedly gained their victims’ trust to obtain money and valuables, often targeting individuals through social media and online dating platforms under false pretences.

It added that, after gaining the victims' trust, they requested money for urgent needs, including medical treatment, travel expenses, or investment opportunities.

Abu Trica was allegedly part of the individuals who distributed the alleged criminal proceeds once gained from the US to Ghana and other countries.

The Ghanaian socialite is also facing up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted in the US for his alleged crimes.

Social media reacts to Abu Trica's extradition

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

AnsahDavidKwam2 wrote:

"At this point even if he he's allowed to go free koraa he won't see his way out…Ewiasee paaaa di33."

IamAmiDazz added:

"Crime doesn't pay! Stay clean!"

Fiebor Mikero commented:

"So you people cannot bring Ken Ofori-Atta, but they can take Abu?"

Ajagurajah's prophecy about Abu Trica's extradition resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah's old prophecy about Abu Trica resurfaced after his extradition to the US on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The controversial religious leader's earlier prophetic warnings foreshadowed his legal battle, sparking reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh