Ghanaian internet personality Abu Trica appeared before a US Federal court on Friday, July 10, 2026

Abu Trica pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and money laundering in a romance fraud scheme

According to the US Justice Department, Abu Trica could face up to 20 years behind bars if convicted

Frederick Kumi, a Ghanaian internet personality popularly called Abu Trica, has appeared before a US Federal court after he was extradited from Ghana.

Reports suggest that Abu Trica was extradited to the United States of America on Thursday, July 9, 2026, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, to face wire fraud charges.

Abu Trica pleads not guilty before a US federal court after his extradition from Ghana. Photo credit: Abu Trica

Source: Instagram

In a post on X, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for Abu Trica, indicated the time the flight left Ghana.

"Mr Frederick Kumi was removed from this jurisdiction earlier today, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, an aircraft that departed at sixteen minutes past nine o'clock."

A viral photo on social media showed Abu Trica boarding the flight alongside FBI officials. Another photo and video also showed Abu Trica disembarking from the flight after they arrived at JFK.

Abu Trica appears before US Federal judge

On Friday, July 10, 2026, Abu Trica was put before a U.S. District Court presided over by Judge John R. Adams of the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division.

Abu Trica pleaded not guilty to his alleged role in what prosecutors called a "Romance Fraud Scheme."

He is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors alleged that Kumi, along with Daniel Yussif and other co-conspirators, created online relationships with elderly Americans and requested money and other valuables from them after establishing trust.

Prosecutors claim that after the funds were transferred, Kumi worked with a network of co-conspirators to distribute the funds from across the United States to Ghana.

Henry Hilow, a criminal defence attorney, represented Abu Trica.

A jury trial has been set for September 8, 2026, at 9 a.m. before U.S. District Judge John R. Adams.

According to the US Justice Department, Abu Trica could face up to 20 years behind bars if convicted.

Watch the X video below:

Abu Trica's plea in US court stirs reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @withAlvin on X. Read them below:

@pastor_mensah said:

"Jury trial means your man will be sentenced straight; he shouldn't play with this FBI."

@1realbliss wrote:

"It's probably a public defender. Those lawyers are appointed for those who can't afford a lawyer, and most of them do a poor job just to get it done with. They might convince and scare you into taking a bad deal."

@Bigbaby243 said:

"Omg this is wild if you ask me."

@Leo_quest wrote:

"So before the hearing, what will he be doing?"

@WITH_BRAHARRY said:

"Eeeeh! Chale, every update is bigger than the last. Who saw this coming? 😳."

Source: YEN.com.gh