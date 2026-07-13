Nana Ama Royale: Joy As 2010 GMB Winner Announces Pregnancy, Flaunts Baby Bump on 36th Birthday
- Nana Ama Royale, the 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, announced her pregnancy on her 36th birthday on July 8, 2026
- She shared maternity photos showing off her baby bump, eight months after marrying husband Randolph Osei in November 2025
- Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with warm birthday and congratulatory messages for the expectant mother
Nana Ama Royale, the winner of the 2010 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, turned 36 on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, with a double celebration: her birthday and the announcement that she is expecting her first child.
The beauty queen, real name Patricia Amoah Anti, took to Instagram to share a series of maternity photographs showing off her growing baby bump, making public what she described as one of the most fulfilling chapters of her life.
The announcement came roughly eight months after she walked down the aisle with her husband, Randolph Osei, at a lavish wedding ceremony in November 2025.
In her post, Nana Ama Royale wrote warmly about the journey into motherhood, describing the experience as one filled with love, anticipation, and joy on her birthday.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aqua Gold Purified Water reflected on the physical milestones of pregnancy, writing that every kick and flutter deepened the bond she already felt with her unborn child.
Addressing her baby directly, she called him or her "Bebe Royale" and expressed excitement about the adventures that lay ahead for the two of them.
"Today, I'm celebrating not just another year of life, but the incredible journey of motherhood that began with you. Here's to new beginnings and cherished memories, Bebe Royale," she wrote.
Nana Ama Royale flaunts baby bump
The timing of the announcement gave the former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner's birthday an added layer of significance.
Rather than simply marking another year, Nana Ama framed the occasion as a celebration of a new identity, that of a mother in waiting.
The maternity photos, which showed her cradling her bump with visible joy, quickly gained attention online.
The pregnancy announcement also came months after Nana Ama married her husband Randolph Osei in a plush wedding in South Africa.
The couple had previously tied the knot in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony on October 31, 2025.
Nana Ama's family and friends, including her former GMB colleague and UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye, were present at the big ceremony.
The Instagram photos of Nana Ama Royale announcing her pregnancy on her 36th birthday are below:
Nana Ama Royale's pregnancy announcement stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Sandra Ababio Sarfo commented:
"@nanaamaroyale congratulations and happy birthday, love. ❤️🎊"
iamadwoasaahint wrote:
"Happy birthday, sis. God bless you all, and may his future be blessed."
diamondappiah_bosslady said:
"Happy birthday and congratulations hun 🎂😍❤️. May God answer all your secret prayers. ❤️"
iamabena1 commented:
"My Mrs❤️. Happy blessed birthday me nkoaaaa medo bibiniii. I love you 💕."
2021 GMB winner Queen Sarfoa welcomes baby
Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Queen Sarfoa welcoming her first child with her husband Seth Boahene and holding a christening ceremony on March 8, 2026.
This heartwarming celebration comes just over two years after the 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant winner's beautiful wedding, sparking joy and excitement among fans and followers on social media.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh