Nana Ama Royale, the 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, announced her pregnancy on her 36th birthday on July 8, 2026

She shared maternity photos showing off her baby bump, eight months after marrying husband Randolph Osei in November 2025

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with warm birthday and congratulatory messages for the expectant mother

Nana Ama Royale, the winner of the 2010 edition of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, turned 36 on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, with a double celebration: her birthday and the announcement that she is expecting her first child.

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Nana Ama Royale announces her pregnancy and flaunts her big baby bump on her 36th birthday. Photo source: @focusnblur, @nanaamaroyale, @hotspotphotography

Source: Instagram

The beauty queen, real name Patricia Amoah Anti, took to Instagram to share a series of maternity photographs showing off her growing baby bump, making public what she described as one of the most fulfilling chapters of her life.

The announcement came roughly eight months after she walked down the aisle with her husband, Randolph Osei, at a lavish wedding ceremony in November 2025.

In her post, Nana Ama Royale wrote warmly about the journey into motherhood, describing the experience as one filled with love, anticipation, and joy on her birthday.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aqua Gold Purified Water reflected on the physical milestones of pregnancy, writing that every kick and flutter deepened the bond she already felt with her unborn child.

Addressing her baby directly, she called him or her "Bebe Royale" and expressed excitement about the adventures that lay ahead for the two of them.

"Today, I'm celebrating not just another year of life, but the incredible journey of motherhood that began with you. Here's to new beginnings and cherished memories, Bebe Royale," she wrote.

Nana Ama Royale flaunts baby bump

The timing of the announcement gave the former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner's birthday an added layer of significance.

Rather than simply marking another year, Nana Ama framed the occasion as a celebration of a new identity, that of a mother in waiting.

The maternity photos, which showed her cradling her bump with visible joy, quickly gained attention online.

The pregnancy announcement also came months after Nana Ama married her husband Randolph Osei in a plush wedding in South Africa.

The couple had previously tied the knot in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony on October 31, 2025.

Nana Ama's family and friends, including her former GMB colleague and UTV presenter Abena Kyei Boakye, were present at the big ceremony.

The Instagram photos of Nana Ama Royale announcing her pregnancy on her 36th birthday are below:

Nana Ama Royale's pregnancy announcement stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sandra Ababio Sarfo commented:

"@nanaamaroyale congratulations and happy birthday, love. ❤️🎊"

iamadwoasaahint wrote:

"Happy birthday, sis. God bless you all, and may his future be blessed."

diamondappiah_bosslady said:

"Happy birthday and congratulations hun 🎂😍❤️. May God answer all your secret prayers. ❤️"

iamabena1 commented:

"My Mrs❤️. Happy blessed birthday me nkoaaaa medo bibiniii. I love you 💕."

2021 GMB winner Queen Sarfoa welcomes baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Queen Sarfoa welcoming her first child with her husband Seth Boahene and holding a christening ceremony on March 8, 2026.

This heartwarming celebration comes just over two years after the 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant winner's beautiful wedding, sparking joy and excitement among fans and followers on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh