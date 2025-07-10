2010 GMB winner, Nana Ama Royale, has turned 35 years old on July 8, 2025, and celebrated in style

Ama Royale, a.k.a. Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, shared a photo looking beautiful as she marked her new age

The photo led to many well-wishes for the former beauty queen, especially from her fellow GMB queens

The winner of 2010 TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Nana Ama Royale, known in private life as Patricia Amoah Nti, celebrated her birthday on July 8, 2025. Born in 1990, she turned 35 years old.

She shared a photo wearing a gorgeous blue dress and matching shoes, which accentuated her figure.

Standing in front of a door, she had her left hand on her waist while her right held the door frame.

In the caption accompanying the photo, Ama Royale, who is also known as Nana Ama Agyeiwaa, hinted that all was well with her life and she lacked nothing because God had ensured that everything that concerned her had been perfected.

“All round settlement. Nothing missing. Nothing broke. El-Roi, my beautifier, has perfected everything that concerns me. Happy birthday, Mamacita,” she wrote.

See Ama Royale's birthday photo below:

2010 GMB Queen Ama Royale's lavish lifestyle

Nana Ama Royale has become one of the few GMB queens whose name is etched in the hearts of Ghanaian reality show lovers..

In that year, she represented the Eastern Region and stood tall right from the first week to the climax held at the National Theatre, where she received a standing ovation from the judges for her unmatched performance.

Watch the video below to see how Ama Royale's crowning as the 2010 GMB Queen:

After her GMB triumph in 2010, Ama Royale competed in the 2011 edition of Miss Earth and also emerged the winner.

One of the things that stood out about her during her beauty pageant days was her sense of fashion, and she has not relented 15 years later. She has consistently shown herself at public events in expensive fashion.

Apart from her high fashion sense, Ama Royale also lives a lavish life. She often goes on exotic vacations, the last of which was to Switzerland a few days before her birthday.

In photos and videos shared on her Instagram, the 2010 GMB winner was spotted having fun on a boat cruise among other activities.

See Ama Royale's vacation photos below:

In 2023, she celebrated her birthday by flying to Maldives on a vacation.

Reactions to Ama Royale's birthday photo

The post has garnered many reactions from her fans, including some of her fellow GMB queens, such as Naa Dedei Botchway, Emefa Adeti, Makafui GMB, as well as some actresses. They wished her a beautiful birthday celebration, while others prayed for her. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted.

Emefamamaga said::

“Nya nkwaa daa menua, ❤️❤️ God made you and everything concerning you PERFECT!”

Gloriaosarfo said::

“Nana Ama Royal. Happy blessed birthday to you queen. More blessings to you and yours."

Beverly_afaglo said:

“Happy birthday, name. Blessings ❤️”

miss.amoani said:

“Happy birthday mama. God bless you ❤️”

makafui_gmb24 said:

“Happy birthday Queen, God bless you and keep being Great🎊❤️💚”

2010 GMB winner Ama Royale gets engaged

Nana Ama Royale was recently in the news about her engagement to her partner while on vacation in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, photos of the engagement had Ama flaunting her engagement ring, which glittered between her fingers – a post that triggered many congratulatory messages from her social media followers.

However, she has since kept her love life private and away from the public eye.

