2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, has held a plush white wedding to climax her marriage celebration

The destination wedding, held in the South African city of Johannesburg, comes nine days after her traditional wedding in Accra

Exclusive images from the black-and-white themed wedding, which came off on Sunday, November 9, 2025, have emerged online

2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, has climaxed her marriage ceremony with a plush wedding in South Africa.

Ama Royale, known in private life as Patricia Amoah Anti, and her fiancé, Randolph Osei, got married in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, October 31, 2025.

2010 GMB winner, Nana Ama Royale, and her husband, Randolph Osei, hold their white wedding in South Africa. Photo source: @inno_lens

The ceremony, held at The Underbridge in East Legon, Accra, followed the beauty queen's announcement of her marriage, accompanied by beautiful pre-wedding photos.

After the traditional wedding, Ama Royale and Randolph have concluded their marriage with a destination wedding in Johannesburg, South Africa.

2010 GMB winner, Nana Ama Royale, looking dazzling at her traditional wedding at East Legon on October 31, 2025. Photo source: @wedwithmcb, @douglas_osei_live

First videos from the white wedding held on Sunday, November 9, 2025, showing a black-and-white themed event.

2010 GMB winner Nana Ama Royale and her husband, Randolph Osei, sit to have a drink at their wedding in South Africa on November 9, 2025. Photo source: @blaqeyeconceptsglobal

Ama Royale's white wedding in South Africa

While the bride wore a white gown, her groom matched his white tuxedo with black trousers and a bow tie.

In one of the videos, the couple is seen walking down the makeshift aisle, with their arms locked. The bridesmaids and other guests who had lined up like a guard of honour threw flowers onto the couple. The two stopped to kiss at a point.

They were later spotted sitting and signing their marriage documents, while the guests cheered them on.

See Ama Royale's white wedding in South Africa below (Swipe to see more):

Many guests turned up wearing black outfits, which perfectly matched the chairs and decor at the venue.

Among the guests who dazzled in their black outfits was Abigail Baciara Bentie, the 2014 GMB winner.

Watch how Baci and others arrived below:

Nana Ama Royale's mother also arrived in style.

Another set of guests arrives in the beautiful black outfits.

A video of the decor for the venue also emerged before the wedding started.

Ahead of the wedding on Sunday, the 35-year-old beauty queen and her groom hosted a welcome party for the travelling guests on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

A video showing excerpts from the welcome party showed Ama Royale's friend and maid of honour, Abena Kyei Boakye, some past GMB queens, and others having fun with the couple ata garden party before ending the night with a night club session.

Below is a video from the welcome party:

