2010 GMB Winner: Nana Ama Royale Holds Plush White Wedding in South Africa, Videos Emerge
- 2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, has held a plush white wedding to climax her marriage celebration
- The destination wedding, held in the South African city of Johannesburg, comes nine days after her traditional wedding in Accra
- Exclusive images from the black-and-white themed wedding, which came off on Sunday, November 9, 2025, have emerged online
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
2010 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) winner, Nana Ama Royale, has climaxed her marriage ceremony with a plush wedding in South Africa.
Ama Royale, known in private life as Patricia Amoah Anti, and her fiancé, Randolph Osei, got married in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony on Friday, October 31, 2025.
The ceremony, held at The Underbridge in East Legon, Accra, followed the beauty queen's announcement of her marriage, accompanied by beautiful pre-wedding photos.
After the traditional wedding, Ama Royale and Randolph have concluded their marriage with a destination wedding in Johannesburg, South Africa.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
First videos from the white wedding held on Sunday, November 9, 2025, showing a black-and-white themed event.
Ama Royale's white wedding in South Africa
While the bride wore a white gown, her groom matched his white tuxedo with black trousers and a bow tie.
In one of the videos, the couple is seen walking down the makeshift aisle, with their arms locked. The bridesmaids and other guests who had lined up like a guard of honour threw flowers onto the couple. The two stopped to kiss at a point.
They were later spotted sitting and signing their marriage documents, while the guests cheered them on.
See Ama Royale's white wedding in South Africa below (Swipe to see more):
Many guests turned up wearing black outfits, which perfectly matched the chairs and decor at the venue.
Among the guests who dazzled in their black outfits was Abigail Baciara Bentie, the 2014 GMB winner.
Watch how Baci and others arrived below:
Nana Ama Royale's mother also arrived in style.
Another set of guests arrives in the beautiful black outfits.
A video of the decor for the venue also emerged before the wedding started.
Ahead of the wedding on Sunday, the 35-year-old beauty queen and her groom hosted a welcome party for the travelling guests on Saturday, November 8, 2025.
A video showing excerpts from the welcome party showed Ama Royale's friend and maid of honour, Abena Kyei Boakye, some past GMB queens, and others having fun with the couple ata garden party before ending the night with a night club session.
Below is a video from the welcome party:
2021 Akua GMB marries in colourful wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another gorgeous Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Akua GMB, had got married in a colourful wedding ceremony.
The 2021 Ahafo Region representative wore a structured kente gown for her traditional marriage ceremony and a beautiful dress by Groovythread for the white wedding.
2015 Ghana’s Most Beautiful winner Esi and others commented on Akua GMB’s post, wishing her years of happiness as she tied the knot.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh