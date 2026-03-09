Queen Sarfoa has welcomed her first child with her husband, Seth Boahene, whom she married in 2023

In a video, the 2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner's child was christened in a ceremony on Sunday, March 8, 2026

Footage from Queen Sarfoa's baby's christening ceremony has triggered positive reactions from fans on social media

Benedicta Sarfoa Asamoah, aka Queen Sarfoa, the winner of the 2021 edition of the popular pageant show Ghana's Most Beautiful, has welcomed her first child with her husband, Seth Boahene, over two years after tying the knot.

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Queen Sarfoa holds a christening ceremony for her first child on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Source: TikTok

Sarfoa got married to her longtime sweetheart in a lovely white ceremony on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Notable Ghanaian high-profile personalities, including the current Director of the Diaspora Affairs Office at the Presidency, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) and TV3 Ghana presenter Anita Akua Akuffo, attended the grand wedding ceremony.

In November 2025, Sarfoa, who represented the Ashanti Region in Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, announced her pregnancy with lovely photos of herself flaunting her big baby bump while posing with her husband, Seth, as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

She was photographed in a white short-sleeved maxi dress for her shoot.

Sarfoa wore heavy makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, and glossy lipstick and completed her look with a centre-parted lustrous hairstyle.

The 2021 GMB winner's husband also looked classy in a stylish three-quarter-sleeved kaftan and matching trousers as he held Sarfoa for the lovey-dovey photoshoot.

The Instagram photos of Sarfoa's pregnancy shoot are below:

Queen Sarfoa holds christening event for baby

On Sunday, March 8, 2026, Queen Sarfoa and her husband held a christening event for their new child, a girl, at church.

In a video she shared on her official TikTok page, the beauty queen looked elegant in her white dress as she and her husband arrived at the church premises in their luxurious vehicle.

Sarfoa, with heavy makeup, beamed with excitement as she held her baby in her arms before the christening event.

The 2016 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Yaba Nelly, bags an MBA from a prestigious university in the UK.

Source: Instagram

Following the end of the ceremony, she posed for photos alongside her husband, Seth, who held the baby in front of the church auditorium.

In the caption of her post, Sarfoa wrote:

"I’ve been wanting to do this for long o😅. Was getting ready for my baby’s christening. ❤️❤️."

The TikTok video of Queen Sarfoa at her baby's christening event is below:

Reactions to Queen Sarfoa's christening ceremony

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Becks commented:

"We bless God for what he has done for us. 🥰🥰🥰 Congrats, dear."

J&J_maame said:

"Welcome, my princess. Forever my queen 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰. Ohemaa ba 🥰🥰🥰🥰🙏."

User8580588171414 wrote:

"Congratulations Mrs Safoa, I will be meeting your beautiful daughter in LIC Sunday school."

Chayil's Mothercare commented:

"Congratulations, sis. We thank God for your life and that of the baby girls. May God continue to keep her for us. Sending you love from this side."

