A Facebook user has shared screenshots of what she described as her final conversation with Jayden Adams before his passing

Adams had represented South Africa at the 2026 World Cup just weeks before his death, starting the team's opening group-stage match

FIFA, CAF, SAFA and several other football organisations joined fans and players around the world in paying tribute to the late footballer

A purported final conversation between Jayden Adams and a close friend has emerged online, offering a heartbreaking glimpse into the moments before the Bafana Bafana midfielder's tragic passing.

Facebook user Luphiyo Velebhayi shared screenshots of what she described as her last chat with Adams, disclosing that they spoke just a day before his death on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

According to Velebhayi, nothing about their exchange suggested that anything was wrong, making the sudden loss of the 25-year-old footballer even more difficult to process.

Jayden Adams' final conversation emerges online after his heartbreaking passing on July 11, 2026. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Friend shares Jayden Adams' final messages

Sharing the screenshots on Facebook, Velebhayi paid tribute to the bond she shared with the Mamelodi Sundowns star.

"Oh no, brother, how? You have left me on this earth, brother. We used to chat every day, but yesterday was my last time chatting with you. Oh, death is my enemy," she wrote.

Her emotional message highlighted how close the pair were, with their regular conversations becoming a painful reminder of the void left by Adams' passing.

The post quickly attracted messages of support from football fans and social media users.

Ben Davie Themu wrote:

"Feeling sorry here."

Alesia Hendricks added:

"This hurts real bad, and I don't even know him. Be strong, and my deepest condolences to you and your family."

Haroon Rana summed up the mood, writing:

"Eish, such a young boy! Shocking. Still can't believe."

FIFA pays tribute to Jayden Adams during the 2026 World Cup quarter-final clash between Norway and England on July 11, 2026. Photo by Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

Jayden Adams stars at World Cup before death

Adams' death came shortly after he achieved one of the biggest milestones of his young career by representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder was included in the Bafana Bafana squad for the tournament in North America and started the opening group match against hosts Mexico.

He also featured in the 1-1 draw against Czechia before being replaced at half-time.

His journey to football's biggest stage had made him one of South Africa's brightest young talents, and his passing just weeks after the tournament left many devastated.

The South African Football Players Union confirmed his death on July 11, sparking tributes from across the continent.

FIFA, CAF, SAFA and several football organisations joined supporters in mourning the midfielder.

Adding to the family's grief, reports indicated that Adams had lost his grandmother only weeks before his own passing, meaning his loved ones are now facing two heartbreaking losses in a short period.

South Africa's unwanted World Cup record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that South Africa's World Cup opener against Mexico made history for the wrong reasons.

The match became the first opening game in tournament history to see three players receive red cards.

Source: YEN.com.gh