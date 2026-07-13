Ryn Roberts melted hearts on Instagram after a sweet photo of her bonding with her father, Jamie Roberts, went viral on Sunday, July 12

The young girl sat perched on her father's shoulders in a navy blue puffer jacket, eating an ice cream cone against a natural outdoor backdrop

Fans flooded the comments praising the co-parenting bond between Yvonne Nelson and British photographer Jamie Roberts, and Ryan's beauty

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Ryn Roberts has sent the internet into meltdown after a charming father-daughter photo landed on her official Instagram page on Sunday, July 12, 2026, drawing thousands of likes and an outpouring of affection from fans across Ghana and beyond.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter Ryn Roberts melts hearts in an adorable photo with her father, Jamie Roberts. Image credit: Yvonne Nelson, Pulse Ghana

Source: Facebook

The picture, posted on Ryn's Instagram page, which is managed by her parents, shows the little girl perched happily on the shoulders of her father, British photographer Jamie Roberts, with an ice cream cone in hand.

Ryn wore a navy blue puffer jacket and blue jeans, while Jamie kept it casual in a black hoodie, both of them grinning at the camera against a softly blurred natural background.

It's the kind of simple, unscripted moment that tends to resonate far more than anything staged.

Ryn Roberts is the daughter of Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson and Jamie Roberts, who are no longer a couple but have consistently shown up for their daughter together.

Both parents have shared glimpses of Ryn's milestones and everyday moments on social media over the years, earning admiration from followers who appreciate the warmth and stability they have maintained for her.

See the adorable father-daughter photo that sparked all the love below:

Reactions to Ryn and Jamie Roberts' photo

Followers were quick to fill the comments with warm messages celebrating the pair.

@rynnelsonroberts wrote:

"Baby ryn ne ne papa"

@sandyyoma said:

"Ryn is mummy's photocopy 😄"

@teikoh__v commented:

"Most beautiful girl in the world ❤️❤️❤️😍! Periodddddddd !"

@noradzitri added:

"That's so adorable 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@noradzitri also wrote:

"Daddy and his photocopy... 🔥🔥😅😏😒😄"

@anella.nuella posted:

"My Fav's baby girl 😁"

Yvonne Nelson shares her biggest regret in life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson opened up about her greatest regret in life.

The actress said she bought expensive bags when she rose to the limelight.

According to her, she was always checking fashion websites for the latest and trendiest designer items.

Source: YEN.com.gh