Yvonne Nelson's Daughter Ryn Roberts Melts Hearts in Adorable Photo With Father Jamie Roberts
- Ryn Roberts melted hearts on Instagram after a sweet photo of her bonding with her father, Jamie Roberts, went viral on Sunday, July 12
- The young girl sat perched on her father's shoulders in a navy blue puffer jacket, eating an ice cream cone against a natural outdoor backdrop
- Fans flooded the comments praising the co-parenting bond between Yvonne Nelson and British photographer Jamie Roberts, and Ryan's beauty
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Ryn Roberts has sent the internet into meltdown after a charming father-daughter photo landed on her official Instagram page on Sunday, July 12, 2026, drawing thousands of likes and an outpouring of affection from fans across Ghana and beyond.
The picture, posted on Ryn's Instagram page, which is managed by her parents, shows the little girl perched happily on the shoulders of her father, British photographer Jamie Roberts, with an ice cream cone in hand.
Ryn wore a navy blue puffer jacket and blue jeans, while Jamie kept it casual in a black hoodie, both of them grinning at the camera against a softly blurred natural background.
It's the kind of simple, unscripted moment that tends to resonate far more than anything staged.
Ryn Roberts is the daughter of Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson and Jamie Roberts, who are no longer a couple but have consistently shown up for their daughter together.
Both parents have shared glimpses of Ryn's milestones and everyday moments on social media over the years, earning admiration from followers who appreciate the warmth and stability they have maintained for her.
See the adorable father-daughter photo that sparked all the love below:
Reactions to Ryn and Jamie Roberts' photo
Followers were quick to fill the comments with warm messages celebrating the pair.
@rynnelsonroberts wrote:
"Baby ryn ne ne papa"
@sandyyoma said:
"Ryn is mummy's photocopy 😄"
@teikoh__v commented:
"Most beautiful girl in the world ❤️❤️❤️😍! Periodddddddd !"
@noradzitri added:
"That's so adorable 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"
@noradzitri also wrote:
"Daddy and his photocopy... 🔥🔥😅😏😒😄"
@anella.nuella posted:
"My Fav's baby girl 😁"
Yvonne Nelson shares her biggest regret in life
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson opened up about her greatest regret in life.
The actress said she bought expensive bags when she rose to the limelight.
According to her, she was always checking fashion websites for the latest and trendiest designer items.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh