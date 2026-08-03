The UK government updated its Skilled Worker visa eligible occupations list, effective 22 July 2025, in one of the biggest reforms to its immigration framework in years

The minimum skill threshold has risen from RQF Level 3 to RQF Level 6, removing around 180 occupations, including care workers, from visa eligibility

The minimum annual salary for new Skilled Worker visa holders has also risen to £41,700 annually, with applicants advised to verify their occupation code before applying

The United Kingdom government released a revised list of occupations eligible for the Skilled Worker visa on 22 July 2025, introducing what experts describe as among the most significant changes to the country's work immigration system in recent years.

The updated guidance organises hundreds of job titles by Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) code, labelling each as "Higher Skilled", "Medium Skilled", or "Ineligible" for the purposes of employer sponsorship.

Technician and nursing occupations are eligible for the UK's skilled work visa. Photo: Businessimages/Nitat. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK skilled work visa: What changed in July 2025

The most consequential reform is the raising of the minimum qualification threshold from RQF Level 3, broadly equivalent to A-levels, to RQF Level 6, which corresponds to degree-level education.

As a consequence, roughly 180 occupations have lost their eligibility, with the Home Office confirming that at least 111 distinct job categories can no longer be accessed through this visa route.

Care workers and senior care workers, listed under SOC codes 6135 and 6136, are among the highest-profile removals.

Employers operating in health and social care, hospitality, logistics, and construction will no longer be able to sponsor new overseas hires in these positions.

The minimum annual salary for new Skilled Worker visa holders has also been revised upwards, moving from £38,700 to £41,700 per year, with the equivalent hourly rate climbing from £15.88 to £17.13.

Which occupations still qualify for UK visa

Despite the removals, a wide range of sectors retain eligibility under the updated framework.

Within healthcare, roles such as doctors, surgeons, psychiatrists, pharmacists, dentists, midwives, and registered nurses all hold Higher Skilled status, while dental nurses and pharmaceutical technicians feature at the Medium Skilled level.

The technology sector remains broadly covered, with software developers, IT directors, cybersecurity professionals, and data architects continuing to qualify as Higher Skilled.

Engineering disciplines, including civil, mechanical, electrical, aerospace, and production engineering, are also listed alongside engineering project managers.

Teaching professionals across primary, secondary, further, and higher education remain on the list, as do head teachers, education advisers, and special needs education specialists.

Within the creative industries, musicians, arts producers, and directors hold Higher Skilled classification, while actors, dancers, and designers are generally placed at the Medium Skilled level.

How the UK's new rules apply

The revised requirements cover new Skilled Worker visa applications where a Certificate of Sponsorship was assigned on or after 22 July 2025.

Individuals who already hold a Skilled Worker visa under the previous rules may still apply to extend their stay or switch roles within the same occupation code, though the updated salary thresholds will apply at that point.

The changes do not affect roles listed on the Immigration Salary List, which replaced the former Shortage Occupation List in April 2024, or positions appearing on the Temporary Shortage List.

Applicants unsure about their occupation's status are advised to use the CASCOT coding tool to identify their SOC code, then cross-reference it against the full list published on the GOV.UK website under "Skilled Worker visa: eligible occupations and codes".

UK Army lists 15 health problems that stop enlistment

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK military had published a list of health conditions on its official website that could disqualify prospective recruits from enlisting.

The 15 conditions span multiple body systems, ranging from cardiovascular and respiratory problems to psychiatric conditions and diabetes.

Not every diagnosis on the list results in automatic disqualification, as the military may assess the severity and history of each condition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh