A 56-year-old man, John Ehidreme, was arrested for allegedly dumping refuse into a drainage channel in Ikorodu, Lagos

The Government warned that indiscriminate waste disposal blocks drainage, causes flooding, and poses serious public health risks

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the arrest, with several praising the arrest as a step in the right direction

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A 56-year-old Lagos resident has landed in trouble with the law after allegedly disposing of refuse into a drainage channel in the Ikorodu area of the state.

Nigerian police arrest the 56-year-old man caught on camera dumping a full drum of refuse into a drainage system. Image credit: iStock/subhakitnibhat Kewiko, pulsenigeria247/Instagram

Source: UGC

John Ehidreme was arrested for allegedly dumping waste into a drainage channel located at No. 18 Oluoga, Ikorodu, according to reports shared by Pulse Nigeria 247 on Instagram on July 14, 2026.

The Lagos State Government responded swiftly to the incident, stating that disposing of waste indiscriminately breaches existing environmental laws. Authorities noted that such behaviour clogs drainage systems, worsens flooding during heavy rains, and creates serious hazards for both public health and the environment.

Lagos cracks down on illegal waste disposal

The arrest comes amid growing concern over the impact of blocked drainage on flooding across Lagos, one of Africa's most densely populated cities.

Residents in low-lying areas have repeatedly experienced severe flooding during rainy seasons, with poor waste management widely cited as a contributing factor.

Watch the Instagram video below of the 56-year-old man caught emptying a full drum of refuse into a drainage system in Lagos.

The news generated significant conversation online, with many social media users weighing in on the arrest.

akinlolu.certified said:

"This is a good start👏."

emeraldocloo said: "

Very very good!!!!!"

toniegrapher said:

"Ahn ahnnn. That's just bad 💔."

girllike.doo said:

"Yes, this should be a thing!"

xeunskate raised a broader concern, writing:

"I like as everyone dey claim innocence... Dey act like y'all don't do the same at night, and besides, what measures have the government put in place for proper waste management?"

Ghana terminates Odaw River drainage contract

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's government terminated the construction contract for drainage works along the Odaw River after the contractor failed to meet performance standards, Works, Housing and Water Resources Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei has told Parliament.

The works formed part of the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project and centred on building a 1.5-kilometre box culvert structure connecting Nima Paloma to the Odaw River. Construction began in July 2024 with an 18-month completion window.

Source: YEN.com.gh