Salinko Displays Healing Powers as Religious Ministry Continues in Viral Video
- Kumawood actor Salinko was seen praying for and anointing church members during a church service
- The actor's latest appearance has fuelled discussions about his growing involvement in religious ministry
- The viral footage attracted mixed reactions as Ghanaians debated his transition from acting to preaching
Ghanaian Kumawood actor Abraham Kofi Essuman Davis, popularly known as Salinko, has once again sparked conversations online after a viral video showed him ministering to church members during what appeared to be a healing and deliverance service.
The latest footage comes months after the actor first attracted attention for leading a similar church gathering earlier this year.
In January 2026, videos of Salinko praying for congregants and conducting what appeared to be a deliverance session circulated widely on social media, sparking debate among many Ghanaians about whether the actor had transitioned to full-time ministry.
Salinko's new church video trends
In the latest video, shared by The State News, Salinko was seen dressed in a green Kaftan as he prayed for church members and applied anointing oil while ministering before the congregation.
"Experience is the best teacher": Serwaa Amihere's broken heart post stirs speculation on social media
Several people queued to receive prayers as the actor moved from one congregant to another during the service.
The X video of Salinko ministering to church members is below.
Ghanaians react to Salinko's healing ministry
The footage divided opinion online, with some praising the actor's apparent dedication to ministry while others questioned his transition from Kumawood into religious leadership.
YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.
@Nanakwesi1990 wrote:
"His parliamentary ambition failed; he has diverted into another money making industry."
@Iam_Monney said:
"😂😂 man still looks funny."
@mr_kwabla commented:
"Our God is a merciful God."
@darko_negar added:
"Mo afa moho adwene wor Krum ha paa."
@asendua_ wrote:
"He just found the easy way of making money, the gullibility of the masses are going to be harnessed."
Salinko opens up about life beyond acting
YEN.com.gh previously reported that Salinko discussed his transition from acting to business during an interview with ZionFelix.
The Kumawood actor said he had ventured into selling gari and palm oil after years in the movie industry, and also disclosed that he had invested in several other businesses.
Despite his success outside acting, Salinko noted that he still hoped to balance his business interests with his passion for filmmaking.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.