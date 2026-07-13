Kumawood actor Salinko was seen praying for and anointing church members during a church service

The actor's latest appearance has fuelled discussions about his growing involvement in religious ministry

The viral footage attracted mixed reactions as Ghanaians debated his transition from acting to preaching

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Abraham Kofi Essuman Davis, popularly known as Salinko, has once again sparked conversations online after a viral video showed him ministering to church members during what appeared to be a healing and deliverance service.

Salinko prays for and anoints church members in another viral video as his growing involvement in religious ministry sparks mixed reactions online. Image credit: The State News.

Source: Twitter

The latest footage comes months after the actor first attracted attention for leading a similar church gathering earlier this year.

In January 2026, videos of Salinko praying for congregants and conducting what appeared to be a deliverance session circulated widely on social media, sparking debate among many Ghanaians about whether the actor had transitioned to full-time ministry.

Salinko's new church video trends

In the latest video, shared by The State News, Salinko was seen dressed in a green Kaftan as he prayed for church members and applied anointing oil while ministering before the congregation.

Several people queued to receive prayers as the actor moved from one congregant to another during the service.

The X video of Salinko ministering to church members is below.

Ghanaians react to Salinko's healing ministry

The footage divided opinion online, with some praising the actor's apparent dedication to ministry while others questioned his transition from Kumawood into religious leadership.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@Nanakwesi1990 wrote:

"His parliamentary ambition failed; he has diverted into another money making industry."

@Iam_Monney said:

"😂😂 man still looks funny."

@mr_kwabla commented:

"Our God is a merciful God."

@darko_negar added:

"Mo afa moho adwene wor Krum ha paa."

@asendua_ wrote:

"He just found the easy way of making money, the gullibility of the masses are going to be harnessed."

Salinko opens up about life beyond acting

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Salinko discussed his transition from acting to business during an interview with ZionFelix.

The Kumawood actor said he had ventured into selling gari and palm oil after years in the movie industry, and also disclosed that he had invested in several other businesses.

Despite his success outside acting, Salinko noted that he still hoped to balance his business interests with his passion for filmmaking.

Source: YEN.com.gh