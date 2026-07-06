The Embassy of Denmark in Ghana has announced a job opening for people seeking employment

The embassy, in a LinkedIn post, listed the job requirements and eligibility criteria applicants must meet before applying for the role

People seeking to apply for the role have been provided with the application deadline and guidelines on how to submit their applications

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The Embassy of Denmark in Ghana has announced it is hiring a Communication and Cultural Officer, with interested applicants required to submit their materials no later than Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

The Embassy of Denmark in Ghana is seeking a Communication and Cultural Officer. Photo credit: AaronAmat/Getty Images, Embassy of Denmark in Ghana/Facebook

Source: UGC

The vacancy, posted on the Embassy of Denmark's LinkedIn page on June 30, 2026, is open to candidates seeking either a full-time or part-time contract under local terms and conditions.

Job vacancy at Denmark Embassy

The successful candidate will be expected to strengthen Denmark's public diplomacy profile in Ghana and in countries where the Embassy holds side-accreditation.

Core duties include leading the planning and execution of high-level events, official visits and cultural activities; producing communication materials such as speeches, press releases and visual content; managing the Embassy's social media channels and website; and building relationships with journalists, cultural attachés and communication counterparts at other diplomatic missions and international organisations.

The role also covers projects related to music, performing arts, literature and exhibitions.

Qualifications and application process

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree in a relevant discipline, including event management, communications or journalism.

Candidates should have proven experience organising and managing high-level events and campaigns, along with strong written and spoken English.

Proficiency in French is listed as an advantage, as is prior experience working within an embassy, an NGO or a multicultural international environment.

The Denmark Embassy offers five weeks of paid annual leave, a flexible work arrangement, a three-month mutual trial period, health insurance for the employee and their dependants, and a salary determined by the Embassy's fixed pay scale based on qualifications and experience.

Employment is subject to security clearance by Danish authorities, which requires a certificate of no criminal record.

The Embassy of Denmark in Ghana, led by Ambassador Jakob Linulf, is hiring a Communication and Cultural Officer. Photo credit: Embassy of Denmark in Ghana.

Source: Facebook

Applicants are required to send a cover letter, a one-page CV, proof of educational qualifications, references and contact details of one to two referees in PDF format to accamb.recruitment@um.dk, using "Communication and Cultural Officer" as the subject line. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews within two weeks of the application deadline.

The announcement follows a run of similar job postings from foreign missions in Ghana, including recent vacancies advertised by the UK High Commission and the German Embassy.

Below is a Facebook post announcing the job vacancy at the Embassy of Denmark

UK High Commission announces job vacancy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the British High Commission (BHC) in Ghana had advertised a vacancy for a Climate and Nature Specialist.

The vacancy was announced on July 1, 2026, via the BHC's official Facebook page.

Applicants are required to have at least three years of full-time professional experience in research or practical work related to climate change and sustainable development.

Source: YEN.com.gh