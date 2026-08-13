Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie publicly called for the arrest of a Muslim cleric who slapped a pastor during a heated encounter

Gaisie expressed fury over the incident, insisting law enforcement must act before Sunday or face wider consequences

The incident involving the cleric and the pastor has stirred significant debate around religious tension in Ghana

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Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie has publicly demanded the arrest of a Muslim cleric who was filmed slapping a pastor, urging authorities to act before Sunday.

Gaisie, known for his outspoken commentary on religious and national affairs, voiced his anger after a video circulated showing a Muslim cleric physically assaulting a pastor.

Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie demands the arrest of a Muslim cleric who slapped a pastor, igniting debate on religious tensions ahead of significant gatherings. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The incident drew widespread attention across social media and prompted the prophet to call directly on law enforcement to intervene without delay.

Gaisie demands immediate action

Speaking on the matter in a Facebook post, Gaisie insisted that the cleric's conduct was unacceptable and that allowing it to go unpunished ahead of the weekend would set a dangerous precedent. His call centred on the urgency of the situation, with Sunday understood to be a significant day of religious gathering for Christian congregations across the country.

He made clear that the physical attack on the pastor warranted a criminal response, framing the cleric's actions as an affront not only to the individual involved but to the broader Christian community.

“Christian Council of Ghana, Ministry of Local Government and Religious Affairs, Presidential Envoy for Religious Affairs, Hon. Elvis A. Ankrah, Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, the Prophetic Council, Catholic Bishops’ Conference, and all the relevant Christian bodies, as well as the Ghana Police Service, please, what right does the infamous man behind the pastor have, in the presence of established national institutions such as the Ghana Police Service, to slap the pastor in the very harsh and wicked way he did?The Church of God is not WEAK. WE ARE FOR PEACE, BUT NOBODY SHOULD TAKE US FOR GRANTED.

"Modern-day pastors are not COWARDS AND IGNORANT.Ghana Police Service, arrest the medieval-minded man who slapped the pastor before Sunday. ENOUGH OF THE EXCESSES. N.B. I would like to be connected to the pastor in handcuffs. N.B. I’m not supporting any excesses of religion. NOPE. BUT NOBODY SHOULD TAKE THE LAW INTO THEIR OWN HANDS IN THE NAME OF RELIGION AND ABUSE OTHERS. NO WAY! Such a COWARD.Let’s live in peace. We are one PEOPLE.”

Below is the Facebook post from Nigel Gaisie.

Nigel Gaisie sues top TV personality

In another development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian cleric Prophet Nigel Gaisie has sued Kwaku Atta Boadu, a television presenter with ATV, over his alleged defamatory remarks.

According to the suit signed by his lawyer, Peter Kwasi Nimo, the television personality allegedly described the cleric as corrupt and a “fake pastor” on air.

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Source: YEN.com.gh