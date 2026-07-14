The March and March movement confirmed the death of its Ekurhuleni leader, Andile Somgxada, who was gunned down on 4 July 2026

The late South African activist was shot shortly after leaving his home and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday, July 9, 2026

The anti-illegal immigration organisation has described Andile Somgxada's shooting as an alleged targeted attack on its leadership

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Andile Mvuyelwa Somgxada, the Ekurhuleni regional leader of controversial activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's anti-illegal immigration movement, March and March, has died after being shot in what the organisation has described as an alleged targeted assassination.

South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s March and March movement leader, Andile Somgxada, dies after a shooting incident. Photo source: Jacinta Zinhle MaNgobese Zuma, Chipa Hopson Chirwa

Source: Facebook

According to the March and March movement, Somgxada was attacked shortly after stepping out of his home on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

He was rushed to hospital following the shooting but could not be saved, passing away on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

March and March confirm Ekurhuleni leader's death

Reports from SABC News indicated that Somgxada's death on Monday, July 13, 2026, came after the movement went public with details surrounding the incident.

The organisation characterised the shooting as a deliberate attack aimed at silencing one of its key figures in the Ekurhuleni area.

According to March and March's spokesperson Sandile Dube, the movement has been receiving death threats because of their stance on illegal migration.

He said:

"March and March have been receiving death threats in this case of our leader in Ekurhuleni. So, we confirm that there are a number of death threats that we are receiving throughout South Africa for wanting what’s best for the South Africans."

March and March have gained significant public attention in South Africa, largely through the profile of their prominent leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, and their recent anti-immigration protest across the country on June 30, 2026.

Somgxada's death, however, has now highlighted that the movement operates with a broader leadership structure across different regions of the country.

The Facebook post confirming the demise of March and March movement leader Andile Somgxada is below:

March and March leader's demise stirs reactions

News of Somgxada's death drew a wave of responses on social media, with some users expressing disbelief and others raising concerns about the safety of those involved in the movement's activities.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

David Simon said:

"The only name I have been hearing is for Jacinta, I didn't know the movement has other leaders."

Bongani Gcaba wrote:

"This thing of March and March is a death trap for other people, while its leadership lives in peace in their homes. Wake up, guys, before it's too late."

March and March member Mthobisi Gasa dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that March and March movement member Mthobisi Gasa died following an alleged fatal shooting incident at his workplace.

The devastating event marked the second death in South African activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's group within weeks and raised grave concerns about safety and growing tensions within the community.

Source: YEN.com.gh