DJ Pakorich announced the passing of Ghanaian-German content creator Obroni Kojo Nino in a TikTok post on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Obroni Kojo Nino was widely known for his YouTube series and his unique perspective as a content creator of German descent living in Ghana

Friends and followers flooded social media with tributes, with one recalling seeing him at Saltpond Beach just days before his death

Obroni Kojo Nino, real name Nino Johnson Kleinebudde, a popular Ghanaian-German content creator and YouTuber known for his work on the "Nsem Wo Ghana" series, has passed away, leaving friends, fans, and fellow creatives in mourning.

Popular Ghanaian-German content creator Obroni Kojo Nino reportedly passes away. Photo source: Obroni Kojo Nino Diaries

Source: Facebook

Popular Ghanaian DJ, DJ Pakorich, broke the news on his TikTok page on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, with a heartfelt tribute.

"Rest in peace, Obroni kojo Nino. 💔 My Guy, this is a hard one. 😭😭," he wrote, signalling the loss had hit close to home.

The late Kojo Nino's mother and owner of Biriwa Beach Hotel in the Central Region of Ghana, Claudia Kleinebudde, also confirmed the news of her son's passing in an emotional post on Facebook, sharing a photo of them together.

The popular content creator's mother also opened up about how her son's demise had emotionally impacted her life.

She wrote:

"God has called you home. Rest easy, my son. I love you. You have left a hole in my heart."

The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed at the time of writing.

The TikTok video announcing the demise of Obroni Kojo Nino is below:

Who was Obroni Kojo Nino?

Obroni Kojo Nino was a popular content creator and YouTuber with a distinctive voice in Ghana's digital content space who moved to the country at a young age.

Of German descent and the infamous Kleinebudde family, he built a loyal following by documenting life in Ghana through a foreigner's eyes, offering both locals and international viewers an engaging perspective on Ghanaian culture and everyday life.

His YouTube presence made him a recognisable figure within the country's creative community.

Kojo Nino also gained national recognition for mastering local languages like Twi and Fante.

The YouTube video of the late Obroni Kojo Nino speaking about his life is below:

Obroni Kojo Nino's demise stirs sad reactions

DJ Pakorich's TikTok tribute quickly drew an outpouring of grief from those who knew Nino personally and those who had followed his work online.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kwamena Tarzan wrote:

"Rest in peace, my bro. Till we meet again, big Shark. Nino Brown."

Red Ringo, who appeared to share a personal connection with the late creator, added:

"Oh, Nino. I still remember the conversations we had on the phone whenever you called. The resort, together with your mum, will surely miss you."

Qwasi YOLO expressed disbelief, writing:

"Ah, I saw him at Saltpond beach last week Sunday o."

Ghanaian media personality DJ Okoto dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the tragic passing of DJ Okoto, real name Ebenezer Aboagye, a popular Ghanaian media personality whose influence on the radio industry was deeply felt.

His incredible talent and ability to bring joy to listeners made him a beloved figure, and the outpouring of tributes on social media reflected the profound impact he had on many lives.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh