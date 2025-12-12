ECOWAS Endorses President John Mahama as Sole Candidate for AU Chair in 2027
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has unanimously endorsed Ghana's President, John Dramani Mahama, as its sole candidate for Chairperson of the African Union (AU) in 2027.
The decision was made at a meeting in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.
Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed this in a social media post on Friday, December 12, 2025.
In the post seen on Facebook, Okudzeto Ablakwa stated that the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS is expected to adopt this declaration on Sunday, December 14, 2025.
The Foreign Affairs Minister extended Ghana's gratitude to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for endorsing President Mahama's candidacy for the AU Chairperson role.
"ECOWAS Council of Ministers meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, has unanimously endorsed President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana as the sole candidate from ECOWAS for Chairperson of the African Union when the rotating chairmanship reaches West Africa’s turn in 2027. The Authority of Heads of State and Government is expected to adopt this declaration on Sunday," he disclosed.
"I thank my colleague Ministers greatly. Ghana is exceedingly grateful to ECOWAS for the confidence and support for our beloved visionary and Pan-African President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama. Ghana will continue to make Africa proud," he added.
What is ECOWAS?
ECOWAS was founded on May 28, 1975, as a regional political and economic union of West African countries.
It was established to promote economic integration, collective self-sufficiency, and peace and security in the region.
Its key goal is to foster cooperation and development, ultimately leading to a full economic and trading union.
Headquartered in Abuja, ECOWAS comprises 15 member states, including Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, and Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast).
The rest are The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.
Ghanaians react to ECOWAS endorsement of Mahama
Ghanaians on social media have reacted to President John Dramani Mahama's endorsement as ECOWAS' sole candidate for the AU Chairperson role.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:
@Kodzo Evans said:
"Ghana is Africa, Africa is Ghana."
@Peter Mwinmaalu Innocent also said:
"Which West African president fit this position if not John Mahama? He is well experienced and a true pan Africanist."
@Sa Dart commented:
"President Mahama is undoubtedly one of the best African leaders of all time. We thank God for H.E John Dramani Mahama's leadership."
Ghanaians soldiers join ECOWAS troops to Benin
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana was set to deploy troops to the ECOWAS Standby Force following the attempted coup in Benin.
The ECOWAS mission aimed to support Benin's government and maintain constitutional order after the coup attempt.
The ECOWAS regional force would comprise troops from Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Côte d’Ivoire, in addition to Ghana.
