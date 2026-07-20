Actor Harold Amenya visited ailing actress Moesha Bodong, and a video of the two together was shared on Instagram on July 20, 2026

The clip showed the Ghanaian actress, Moesha, smiling and dancing alongside Harold as the two enjoyed lively music during his visit

Ghanaians praised Harold Amenya for taking time to bring joy to his colleague, who has been battling health challenges for years

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenya has warmed hearts across the country after paying a personal visit to fellow actress and socialite Moesha Bodong, with a heartfelt video of their time together capturing widespread attention online.

A video of Ghanaian actor Harold Amenya and fellow star Moesha Boduong as they jam to party songs during a visit touches many hearts. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The footage, shared on Instagram by the account iamphylxgh_ on July 20, 2026, showed the two entertainers in high spirits, dancing and smiling together as upbeat party songs played in the background.

The warmth between them was unmistakable, and the clip quickly spread across social media as Ghanaians took notice.

Moesha Bodong's health battle

Moesha Bodong has been dealing with serious health challenges for several years, reportedly suffering a stroke since January 2024.

Despite her condition, those close to her have continued to rally around her, and moments like Harold's visit have offered glimpses of resilience and joy amid difficult circumstances.

The video struck an emotional chord with many who watched it, with several users taking to the comments section to express admiration for Harold's gesture.

Many praised him for choosing to show up for a colleague in need, calling the visit an act of genuine kindness.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

possible_beauty_house said:

"Beautiful."

helenamensah17 wrote:

"So beautiful ❤️."

michelleafia_x commented:

"Awwwww bless 🙏🏾💕."

amdaabukari added:

"Awww God bless you."

orapaz81 wrote:

"I pray she gets better soon 🙌."

The Instagram post below shows actor Harold Amenya and Moesha Bodong sharing a fun-filled moment as they enjoy party songs during a visit.

10 striking pictures of Moesha Boduong

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that many people know Moesha Boduong as a Ghanaian model, actress and television presenter.

She gained widespread attention after her controversial interview with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour and has remained in the spotlight through her social media presence.

Known for her striking physique and bold fashion sense, Moesha continues to attract admiration with her stunning photos shared online.

Source: YEN.com.gh