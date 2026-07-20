Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie posted a TikTok video appearing to show off a baby bump on July 19, 2026

The footage emerged months after reports of her separation from her husband, Dan Kay, spread widely on social media

Anita did not confirm the pregnancy outright, but her caption and dancing sparked a wave of reactions from fans

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Ghanaian gospel singer Anita Afriyie has set social media ablaze after posting a TikTok video on Sunday, 19 July 2026, in which she appeared to reveal a growing baby bump, months after news of her split from her husband, Dan Kay, became public.

Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie sparks pregnancy rumours with a baby bump video after her separation from her husband, Dan Kay. Image credit: Anita Afriyie

Source: Facebook

In the clip, Anita Afriyie looked radiant and full of joy, dancing in a flowing outfit while gently cradling her belly.

She stopped short of making any direct pregnancy announcement, but the visual cues were enough to send fans into a frenzy of speculation and congratulations.

She paired the video with a prayer-filled message for women believing God for children, writing:

"As you are watching this video, may the Lord answer everyone who is praying for the fruit of the womb in Jesus' mighty name. Amen."

Anita Afriyie's baby bump video divides fans

The caption only poured more fuel on the fire.

Many followers flooded the comments with blessings and well-wishes, reading it as a personal testimony of answered prayer.

Others were more direct in their excitement, openly congratulating her on what they assumed was a confirmed pregnancy.

A handful of commenters, however, raised eyebrows given the timing of the news, referencing her reported separation from her husband Dan Kay.

The reported split from her husband had already generated significant conversation online earlier in the year, making the latest development all the more charged.

The TikTok video of Anita Afriyie flaunting her reported baby bump is below:

Fan reactions to Anita Afriyie's video

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments that poured in after Anita Afriyie shared her baby bump video.

@Sassy Diva wrote:

"Women, we are choosing ourselves now. Kudos 👏 🌷 to my gender, more happiness you looking, good mama."

@Emi Nado said:

"I like the way u asked ur ex husband to take the kids. We'll give birth to another ✌️✌️✌️✌️🤩🥰🥰😁😁😁."

@crazy music glams@ asked:

"With the ex or new husband, just asking, please."

@The Pilgrim Priest commented:

"Someone who separated from her husband is now pregnant ???😳😳😳😳 eiii."

@kennedybrako103 wrote:

"Who did this to you."

@Pokuaa Cecil added:

"Awww, pregnancy looks good on you, prophetess 🥰."

Anita Afriyie's husband begged her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dan Kay made a public appeal to gospel musician Anita Afriyie regarding their children’s relocation from Ghana to the United States.

His emotional appeal garnered significant attention as many voices joined the conversation surrounding the complexities of family separation due to immigration.

Source: YEN.com.gh