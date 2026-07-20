Yaw Dabo cut his own nephew from the Dabo Soccer Academy 'Justify' trials held at Atonsu AstroTurf in Kumasi on July 19, 2026

The actor addressed a woman he called his mother in a video circulating online, explaining why the nephew did not make the cut

The bold call has divided football fans, with some praising Dabo's integrity and others questioning his approach

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Ghanaian actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo has set social media ablaze after showing his own nephew the door during the Dabo Soccer Academy's "Justify" scouting session in Kumasi.

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo disqualifies his own nephew from Dabo Soccer Academy trials in Kumasi. Image credit: Yaw Dabo

Source: Facebook

The trials took place on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the Atonsu AstroTurf, drawing a crowd of young hopefuls eager to earn a place in the academy and continue developing their football careers under Yaw Dabo's guidance.

Aspirants were put through their paces in a series of assessments designed to separate genuine talent from the also-rans.

Yaw Dabo's no-nepotism stand

A video from the event has since gone viral after Yaw Dabo was captured speaking to a woman he referred to as his mother, informing her that her grandson had not made the grade.

Rather than offering any special consideration, the actor told her plainly that the young man had fallen short of the required standard and that the academy was built on merit, not bloodlines.

Family ties, he made clear, carry no weight when it comes to selection.

The clip has ignited debate among football enthusiasts across Ghana, with opinions sharply divided between those who see Dabo's stance as a model of integrity and those who feel he could have handled the situation differently.

Watch the Dabo Soccer Academy trials video that sparked the debate below.

Reactions to Yaw Dabo's decision

The video attracted a lively range of responses on TikTok, with viewers weighing in from all sides.

@TrendCartelGH wrote:

"He will leave his place with humiliation and make it big … later dabo will look for him."

@DarlingBoy said:

"That's all 😀 when it comes to business, no family issues"

@Mr.Kem commented:

"If I'm the guy, I'll prove him wrong by joining another team and improving myself…I love challenges like this. This won't discourage me."

@MrDan added:

"Bitter truth, this is what Ghanaians don't like 🤔"

@sammyyong wrote:

"But you can train him to be good or"

@wisekingmalik posted:

"Very unprofessional 🤔🤔"

Yaw Dabo appeals for support for acadamy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo commended President John Mahama during an event in Paris, where he passionately appealed for support for his Dabo Soccer Academy.

His heartfelt pitch not only earned him praise for his boldness but also underscored the significance of grassroots football in Ghana, aiming to uplift underprivileged youth through sports.

Source: YEN.com.gh