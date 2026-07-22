Scotland's police force has released a full breakdown of what officers earn annually across different ranks

A constable in Scotland starts on an annual salary that runs into millions of naira, with pay rising each year of service

The salary figures cover three key ranks, showing how much officers earn in their first year at each level

Scotland's police force has published the annual salaries of its officers, revealing how much personnel earn across different ranks from their very first year of service.

The figures cover three ranks, constable, sergeant, and inspector, and show a clear pattern: salaries begin at a set range in the first year and increase as officers accumulate more time at each level.

Scotland's police force discloses annual salaries for constables, sergeants, and inspectors, highlighting pay progression with experience and rank in detailed breakdowns. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Constable and sergeant pay in Scotland

Officers who enter the force at the constable rank take home between £32,851 and £34,001 in their first year, with pay rising progressively for each additional year spent at that grade.

Upon promotion to sergeant, compensation increases considerably. A first-year sergeant earns between £54,546 and £56,455 annually, a significant jump from the constable scale. As with the entry-level rank, earnings continue to climb the longer an officer holds that position.

Inspector salaries and overall pay structure

Officers who advance to the inspector rank receive the highest earnings among the three published tiers. In the first year at that level, annual pay falls between £65,209 and £67,491.

The pay structure across all three ranks follows the same principle: seniority within a rank directly determines how much an officer earns, meaning experience is rewarded even without a formal promotion.

This means two officers holding the same rank can earn different amounts depending on how long each has served at that grade.

The published figures offer a clear picture of how compensation is organised within Scotland's police force, where both time served and rank advancement influence overall earnings.

UAE Army salary by rank published

In a related development, YEN.COM.gh reported that the salaries of soldiers serving in the UAE Army have been published.

The report was released by WorldSalaries.com, a database that provides salary information for various professions.

The data established that soldiers in the UAE earn an average annual salary of about AED 275,800.

Source: YEN.com.gh