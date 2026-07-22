Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne, 18, has filed court documents to legally change her name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie

The move makes her the fourth of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children to drop their father's surname

Social media has erupted with questions about what Brad Pitt could have done to push all his children away

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Brad Pitt has suffered yet another painful public blow after his 18-year-old daughter Vivienne filed legal documents to change her name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, making her the fourth of his six children to sever their surname connection to him.

Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne files to legally drop his surname, becoming the fourth of his six children to do so. Image credit: Pop Crave.

Source: Twitter

Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for around 12 years and married for two before Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

The pair share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Their divorce was finally finalised in December 2024 after more than eight years of legal proceedings, though the former couple remain locked in a separate legal battle over Château Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned.

Vivienne becomes fourth child to drop Pitt's name

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Vivienne filed a petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

The reason listed for the request was simply "personal," with a court hearing scheduled for November 2.

Vivienne, who turned 18 on July 12, had already begun using the surname Jolie professionally, having been credited as "Vivienne Jolie" in the Playbill for the Broadway production of The Outsiders, which she helped produce alongside her mother in 2024.

She becomes the fourth of Pitt's children to legally file for the name change, following her sisters Shiloh and Zahara and brother Maddox.

Her twin brother, Knox, has also quietly adopted the surname Jolie on his diploma after graduating from Fusion Academy, though he has not filed a legal petition.

Only Pax, 22, has kept the Pitt surname and remains the only one of the six children who maintains a relationship with their father.

The news of Vivienne dropping her father's name, as shared by Pop Crave in an X post, is seen below.

Fans react to Vivienne Pitt's name change

Reaction to the news was largely critical of Pitt, with many fans speculating about the cause of the estrangement.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

it's bilal wrote:

"Brad, I really think it's a you problem. What have you done, man?"

King Simba said:

"Angelina is estranged from her dad and doesn't want anything to do with him, to the point of changing her last name. Her kids are doing the exact same thing to Brad. I am seeing a pattern here."

Greek God commented:

"Can somebody explain to me what he did, please? For all six of his kids to drop his name is wild."

Mi5 added:

"Dropping the father's name is an Angelina thing. She did it to Jon Voight, and it's not a coincidence that her children are doing the same."

God's own wrote:

"This is really sad. Imagine being so terrible that after years your kids still don't want to have anything to do with you. What could he have done that they can't forgive him? Well, they're adults now and are at liberty to decide for themselves."

Bayern's Olise faces paternity controversy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise is facing an unverified paternity accusation from a woman identified by German tabloid BILD as the mother of his child.

Olise and his club have not issued a public response to the claims, which currently rest on a single interview with one publication.

The report adds to a summer already full of family-related controversies among high-profile figures in sport and entertainment.

Source: YEN.com.gh