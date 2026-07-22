The Singapore Police Force has published the starting monthly salary for newly recruited officers on its official website

Male and female applicants face different entry requirements, with only men required to meet a specific physical fitness standard

Academic qualifications and prior work experience can affect where an officer's salary is pegged upon joining the force

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The Singapore Police Force has made public the starting monthly salary and entry requirements for new officers, offering prospective applicants a clear and detailed breakdown of what a career in the force entails financially.

According to information published on the force's official website, a newly recruited officer earns a base monthly salary of $3,860.

The Singapore Police Force shares starting salaries for new officers, differing entry requirements for genders, and factors affecting salary based on academic credentials.

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That figure is not uniform across all recruits. Officers with stronger academic backgrounds or relevant professional experience may be placed on a higher starting pay, as the force incorporates both considerations into its assessment process.

Entry requirements for Singapore police officers

The requirements for joining differ between male and female candidates in one key respect.

Men must attain a Physical Employment Standard (PES) rating of grade A or B1 before they can be considered for a position. Women are not subject to this standard.

One condition applies equally to all candidates regardless of gender: normal colour vision is listed as a compulsory requirement for both male and female applicants seeking to join the force.

On the academic side, a degree in any field is the minimum qualification needed to be eligible. The force conducts its own assessment of each candidate's academic credentials, and the outcome of that process can influence the salary an officer receives upon entry into the service.

Bonuses and overall compensation

Beyond the monthly base pay, officers holding certain ranks within the Singapore Police Force are entitled to bonuses.

The Singapore Police force's website outlines the specific ranks that qualify for these additional payments, making the full compensation package more competitive than the starting salary figure alone may suggest.

The level of transparency reflected in this public disclosure is relatively uncommon in law enforcement recruitment.

By publishing concrete salary figures and entry criteria, the Singapore Police Force gives individuals considering the profession the information needed to make an informed decision before applying.

UAE Army salary by rank released

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that WorldSalaries.com, a database that publishes salary information for various professions, released data on the salaries of soldiers serving in the UAE Army.

According to the report, soldiers in the UAE earn an average annual salary of AED 275,800.

Source: YEN.com.gh