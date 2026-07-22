Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr shared a new photo resting his chin on his hand on Tuesday evening

The image comes amid ongoing online speculation about a reported chin harmonisation procedure

Fans quickly began dissecting the photo for further clues about his changed appearance

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Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has shared a new photo resting his chin on his hand. The image comes amid ongoing online speculation about a reported chin harmonisation procedure.

Vinicius Jr's new look sparks fresh speculation with a new cryptic photo. Image credit: Vinijr/Touchline (Instagram & X).

Source: Twitter

Brazilian outlet TMC Esporte reported that Vinicius underwent the procedure at a clinic in Goiânia, Brazil, shortly after Brazil's exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The report, carried by California Post, said the treatment involved fillers used to sculpt and define the jawline.

Several photos and videos of the 26-year-old have since circulated online, with fans debating just how different his new look is compared to his appearance during the tournament.

Vinicius Jr's new look sparks fresh speculation

Vinicius shared the image on his Instagram account around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, showing him resting his chin on his fist while seated on a large cream-coloured armchair.

He is pictured with a composed, neutral expression, with framed jerseys, including one bearing the name "Barbosa" and the number 19, visible on the wall behind him.

The Story was set to Bad Bunny's song "Me Fui de Vacaciones," meaning "I went on vacation."

The pose, with his hand resting directly beneath his chin, immediately drew attention, given the ongoing conversation around his reported procedure.

Vinicius did not include any caption addressing the speculation directly, leaving the post open to interpretation.

The cryptic Instagram story by Vinicuis Jnr, which was reshared by Madrid Xtra, is shown below.

Fans react to Vinicius Jr's latest photo

Reaction to the photo was largely positive, with several fans commenting on his appearance and mood.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

CUBA wrote:

"He looks very good. Prime bearded Vini incoming."

BluesDeity said:

"They even gave him a beard? Wow."

u commented:

"He still looks the same to me, not gonna lie."

Arabian added:

"Oh, but he looks good ooo."

Taonaj wrote:

"He's never been this happy. He made the right decision."

Bayern's Olise faces unverified paternity controversy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise is facing an unverified paternity accusation from a woman identified by German tabloid BILD as the mother of his child.

Olise and his club have not issued a public response to the claims, which currently rest on a single interview with one publication.

The report adds to a summer already full of talking points around European football's biggest names, from Vinicius Jr's changed look to Olise's own unresolved transfer speculation.

Source: YEN.com.gh