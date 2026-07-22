3 People Dead, 11 Injured in Head-On Collision on Ajumako–Kokoben Road

A fatal road crash claimed three lives on the Ajumako–Kokoben stretch in the Central Region

Eleven other people sustained injuries in the head-on collision in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District

Onua TV confirmed the incident via an Instagram post, drawing attention to the accident

Three people have lost their lives, and 11 others have been left with injuries following a serious road crash on the Ajumako–Kokoben stretch in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of Ghana's Central Region.

A fatal road crash on the Ajumako–Kokoben stretch in Ghana's Central Region claim three lives, leaving 11 others injured. Image credit: WKMG, Anton Novikov/iStock

Source: UGC

Fatal crash on Ajumako–Kokoben road

Onua TV reported the incident through an Instagram post on July 22, 2026, confirming that the crash involved a head-on collision between vehicles travelling along the stretch.

The collision left a total of 14 people caught up in the tragedy, with three fatalities and over a dozen others requiring medical attention.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, located in the Central Region, has seen its share of road incidents along this particular corridor.

Of the 11 people injured in the crash, the severity of their conditions had not been detailed at the time of reporting.

Authorities had not issued a formal statement on the cause of the collision or the identities of those involved.

The Instagram post below has more details about the Ajumako-Kokoben road crash that claimed three lives and left 11 people seriously injured.

OK Elvis involved in an accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian streamer OK Elvis survived a frightening car accident and shared his narration with followers during a live stream after the incident.

The influencer explained that he was around 15 minutes away from home when he crashed into a barricade before he realised what was happening.

In the video, OK Elvis showed his damaged car, with the front bumper torn off and the airbags deployed, and said he had not been seriously injured.

Source: YEN.com.gh