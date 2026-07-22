The US has issued a public reminder on July 21 clarifying a widely misunderstood rule about visitor stay periods

The agency stated that a CBP officer at the port of entry determines how long an international visitor may remain in the country, not the visa expiration date

Travellers were directed to check their I-94 admit-until date on the CBP website to confirm the authorised length of their stay

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The US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs issued a public reminder on July 21.

The agency clarified that the duration of a visitor's authorised stay in the United States is set by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer at the point of entry, not by the expiry date printed on the visa.

The US under Donald Trump has recently issued a reminder. A Customs and Border Protection officer sets the authorised duration of stay. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The agency posted the clarification on its official Facebook page, urging international travellers to consult their Form I-94 to determine exactly how long they are permitted to remain in the country.

Visa expiry date does not govern your stay

A common misconception among international visitors is that they may remain in the United States for as long as their visa remains valid.

The State Department's reminder directly addresses this misunderstanding, confirming that the visa only grants the holder permission to travel to a US port of entry and request admission. The actual authorised period of stay is recorded separately on the I-94 admission record, which is issued during the entry process.

Travellers can view their I-94 admit-until date at the CBP's official online portal at i94.cbp.dhs.gov. Overstaying the date recorded on the I-94, regardless of whether the visa itself remains unexpired, can have serious immigration consequences, including bars on future entry to the United States.

Who needs a Form I-94

The I-94 is required for most international visitors, with specific exceptions.

US citizens, returning lawful permanent residents, holders of immigrant visas, and most Canadian citizens entering for tourism or transit purposes are not required to obtain the form.

For all others, the I-94 is issued during the admissions process at the port of entry. Travellers crossing a land border or arriving by ferry from selected departure points have the option to apply for a provisional I-94 in advance through the CBP portal, which the agency says can reduce waiting times at the border.

The State Department's reminder serves as a practical caution for the large number of African travellers and diaspora members who visit the United States each year, many of whom may assume their visa validity period and their permitted stay are the same thing.

Below is the Facebook post by the U.S. Department of State: Consular Affairs on visa validity.

US introduces entry rules for dual citizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had reminded dual nationals that federal law requires them to use a valid US passport when entering or departing the country.

The requirement applies to all individuals who hold US citizenship or nationality, including children who have passports from two or more countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh