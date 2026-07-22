Businessman George Essandoh filed a formal petition to the Cyber Security Authority over alleged online harassment targeting him

Essandoh claimed that Wicked Blogger was using digital platforms to tarnish his reputation and undermine his business interests

The petition called on the authority to investigate the matter and take action against the blogger responsible for the alleged conduct

Ghanaian businessman George Essandoh has taken formal steps against what he describes as a sustained campaign of online harassment, filing a petition with the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) against TikTok user Wicked Blogger.

Controversial TikTok blogger Wicked Blogger is in trouble as a businessman petitions the Cyber Security Authority over alleged online harassment. Photo source: Cyber Security Authority

Source: Facebook

Essandoh submitted the petition, citing concerns that a social media user operating under the names "wickedblogger", "wickedbloggergh", and "wickedblogger backup" has been allegedly using digital platforms to deliberately damage his name and disrupt his company, SSL Refinery.

He alleged that the posts included claims of fraud, manipulated statements taken out of context, threats, and abusive content circulated across social media platforms.

He called on the authorities to identify and sanction the individuals he holds responsible.

Businessman George Essandoh's allegations against Wicked Blogger

According to the petition, George Essandoh further alleged the individual behind the accounts and some individuals allegedly influenced by the false publications have been harassing him.

The Ghanaian businessman believes the harassment is coordinated and intentional rather than isolated incidents.

He argued that the publication being circulated online was designed to paint him in a negative light and affected his reputation, business operations, customer confidence, and relationships with partners.

The businessman expressed frustration at the pace at which harmful content can spread digitally, stressing that unchecked online behaviour carries real consequences for individuals and businesses alike.

He urged the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) to treat the matter with urgency and use its mandate to intervene.

Beyond the CSA petition, the businessman has also reported the matter to the National Security apparatus and the Cyber Crime Unit for further investigations.

The X post detailing the businessman's petition against Wicked Blogger is below:

Cyber Security Authority's role in digital complaints

The Cyber Security Authority is Ghana's designated body for managing cybersecurity threats and responding to digital misconduct, including online harassment and related offences under the country's cybersecurity legislation.

Citizens and organisations can formally petition the authority when they believe they have been subjected to harmful online conduct.

Essandoh's petition against Wicked Blogger represents a growing trend in Ghana of individuals turning to official channels to address grievances that originate or escalate in digital spaces.

No official response from the Cyber Security Authority regarding the petition had been made public at the time this article was written.

Businessman's petition against Wicked Blogger stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kaay_C commented:

"Wicked blogger paaa."

Mawududzi2 said:

"The guy is going to be hot."

ManuellPerrie1 wrote:

"Who watches the watchman?"

CSA to investigate Russian man Yaytseslav

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the Cyber Security Authority's investigation into the controversial videos featuring the Russian national Yaytseslav and his interactions with Ghanaian women.

As the nation grappled with issues of consent and privacy, many were left questioning how this foreign figure managed to navigate through Ghana without detection, igniting a wider conversation about safety and accountability in the digital age.

Source: YEN.com.gh