An NDC Agona West Branch Organiser was charged over alleged offensive and false TikTok claims about former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The court granted the accused, officially known as Prince Aboagye, GH¢200,000 bail as investigations and legal proceedings continue

The case has sparked public discussion on social media accountability and the consequences of publishing false content online

The organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Agona West Branch, Prince Aboagye, has been granted bail amounting to GH¢200,000 after facing charges tied to content he allegedly posted on TikTok targeting former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

NDC Organiser granted gh¢200,000 bail over TikTok claims about Bawumia Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Reports by GhSplashNews in July 2022 indicated that the accused was hauled before a court following claims that he published false and offensive material about the former vice president on the popular video-sharing platform.

Court grants NDC Organiser bail with conditions

The presiding court granted the NDC organiser bail under specific conditions while investigations and legal proceedings remain ongoing. No further details about the attached conditions were immediately shared.

The case centres on allegations that the content shared on TikTok was both defamatory and deliberately misleading, raising questions about the limits of free expression and the responsibilities that come with operating social media platforms in Ghana.

The development has reignited broader conversation among Ghanaians about how political actors use digital platforms, and whether inflammatory or unverified content posted online should carry legal consequences.

The Instagram post below has more details about the bail granted to NDC Organiser Prince Aboagye.

Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah secures bail after court hearing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Journalist Kwame Afrifa Mensah, widely known as Okatakyie Afrifa, has been released on bail after appearing before the Nsuta Circuit Court in the Sekyere Central District of the Ashanti Region.

His Lordship Simon Nkatiah Gagah delivered the ruling on Friday, July 17, 2026, granting the 43-year-old bail in the sum of GH¢100,000.

The conditions attached require three sureties, at least one of whom must be a government employee earning no less than GH¢4,000 per month.

Source: YEN.com.gh