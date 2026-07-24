The UK government has outlined the final stage applicants must complete before their British citizenship is officially confirmed

Successful applicants are required to attend a citizenship ceremony, where they take an oath or affirmation of allegiance

The ceremony must be completed within a specified timeframe after receiving an approval letter, or the application lapses

The UK government has clarified the final requirement applicants must fulfil before they can be formally recognised as British citizens, outlining the citizenship ceremony as the concluding step in the naturalisation process.

After an application is approved, the Home Office issues an invitation letter to the successful applicant, directing them to contact their local council to schedule a citizenship ceremony.

The UK government's Andy Burnham clarifies the final step in British citizenship applications. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The ceremony must be attended within three months of receiving that invitation, failing which the approval lapses and the applicant may be required to reapply.

What the citizenship ceremony involves

At the ceremony, applicants are required to take an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Crown and a pledge to respect the rights, freedoms, and laws of the United Kingdom.

The ceremony is typically organised by local councils across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland and may take place in a group setting or, in some cases, privately.

Upon completing the ceremony, the applicant receives a certificate of naturalisation or registration, which serves as official proof of British citizenship.

Only after the certificate is issued can the individual apply for a British passport or be registered on the electoral roll.

Who is required to attend

The requirement to attend a citizenship ceremony applies to adults aged 18 and over. Children who are granted citizenship are exempt from this requirement and receive their certificate without attending a formal ceremony.

The government has emphasised that applicants should book their ceremony promptly after receiving their invitation letter, as council slots can fill up quickly in high-demand areas and delays risk breaching the three-month deadline.

The clarification from the Home Office serves as a reminder to the large number of people currently awaiting decisions on citizenship applications that receiving an approval letter is not the final step and that further action is required on their part to complete the process.

UK shares 17 items banned for travellers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had published customs guidance for 2026.

The requirements identify categories of items that are completely prohibited, as well as those subject to restricted entry.

Source: YEN.com.gh