A resurfaced video shows Fire Oja predicting Spain would win the 2026 World Cup and warned supporters against backing Argentina

The Ghanaian man of God's prophecy grabbed attention after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final on July 19, 2026

The video, reshared on TikTok by stateblogger, sparked a wave of reactions from social media users who were shaken by the accuracy

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A prophecy made by Ghanaian man of God Fire Oja about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final has resurfaced and gone viral after Spain's victory over Argentina confirmed what he had declared weeks earlier.

An old video of Fire Oja predicting Spain as the 2026 World Cup winners resurfaces after their 1-0 victory over Argentina. Image credit: ABC News, Financial Times

Source: UGC

In the video, which was originally shared on July 15, 2026, and later reposted on TikTok by stateblogger following Spain's triumph, Fire Oja urged his followers to back Spain as the eventual champions of the tournament.

He was particularly emphatic that Argentina would not lift the trophy.

"I have said this several times. If you want to support any team, support Spain. I repeat, anyone who tells you Argentina will win is not telling the truth. That will only happen in your dreams, never in reality," he declared in the resurfaced clip.

The TikTok post below contains Fire Oja's old prediction of Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 in the final

Spain defeated Argentina by a single goal on July 19, 2026, to be crowned world champions.

The result brought Fire Oja's earlier declaration back into focus, with many online viewers sharing and commenting on the resurfaced footage.

The clip drew considerable attention across social media, with many users expressing amazement at how closely events aligned with the prophet's words.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Kwaku yee said:

"I now believe in you. You are accurate."

Lady wazy said:

"My daddy is the best. What he says is final. God bless you, grandpa, 🙏🙏🙏."

Proud ❣️Zionite 🔥 said:

"The greatest prophet 🔥🔥🔥."

Godfather said:

"The great seer."

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko reportedly loses N5m after Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final oon July 19. Image credit: Destiny Etiko

Source: Facebook

Destiny Etiko loses N5m after Argentina's defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko suffered a financial setback after losing N5 million on her first-ever sports bet following Spain's World Cup triumph.

Spain lifted the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday, July 19, 2026, defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

While Spanish supporters celebrated wildly, the Nollywood actress was on the other end of a painful result.

Source: YEN.com.gh