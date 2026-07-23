Nana Agradaa opened up about her time at Nsawam Prison, describing the loss of personal freedom she encountered

The evangelist drew a direct connection between her own experience and Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence

Agradaa also revealed she would turn down any opportunity she felt could put her at risk of returning behind bars

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Nana Agradaa, also known as Patricia Asiamah, has spoken candidly about her time at Nsawam Prison, warning young Ghanaians about the harsh realities of incarceration while drawing a pointed comparison to Chairman Wontumi, who has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Nana Agradaa recalls her Nsawam prison ordeal, says Chairman Wontumi may face the same realities. Image credit: The BBC Ghana, Wontumi FM

Source: Facebook

The evangelist and former priestess described her first day in custody as one of the most difficult moments of her life.

At around 5:30 a.m., a bell rang to summon all inmates for assembly, immediately signalling to her that prison life operates on terms entirely different from the outside world.

Nana Agradaa on Life Inside Nsawam

Agradaa recalled being dressed in a prison uniform and slippers, with some moments requiring her to walk around without footwear at all.

She stressed that prison strips away the comfort and independence people take for granted at home, leaving inmates with little control over even the most basic aspects of their day.

In her view, anyone who survives a stint behind bars and returns to their family in good health should credit that to divine grace.

Turning her attention to Chairman Wontumi, she said the businessman, now serving a 20-year sentence, may come face to face with the very realities she endured during her own time at Nsawam.

Agradaa's Warning to the Youth

Beyond the remarks about Chairman Wontumi, Agradaa used her experience as a cautionary tale for younger Ghanaians.

She said her time in prison reshaped how she views decision-making, and she has no intention of putting herself in a position that could lead her back there.

She added that if she were ever offered an opportunity she suspected could result in her returning to prison, she would walk away from it without hesitation.

Agradaa also expressed a desire to visit schools and share her story directly with students, believing that a first-hand account of life behind bars could steer young people towards more responsible choices.

Her comments have sparked widespread discussion online, particularly around her remarks concerning Chairman Wontumi's sentence.

The TikTok video of Agradaa sharing her prison experience is below:

Reactions to Nana Agradaa's Prison Remarks

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments, and below are sme of the reactions.

@Jamieee wrote:

"Nsawam Old Students Association."

@Essie indicated:

"They said they have a place they put the big people; they don't add them to the normal inmates. How true is that?"

@Mrs korkor wrote:

"This woman has learnt a lot."

@Executive said:

How much money is worth all this stress? I'm okay with my one ball of kenkey. no pressure."

@Kwame wrote:

"Hmmm, prison has really changed Mama Pat, hmm."

Opambour on helping Agradaa out of prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opambour spoke about why he decided to help intercede for the release of Nana Agradaa despite her previous attack on him.

In a video, Prophet 1 detailed what he did that fueled Patricia Asiedua Asiamah's early freedom, disclosing the voice he heard from God.

Source: YEN.com.gh