Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong, a Canada-based former beauty queen, announced her candidacy for NPP Canada Branch Youth Organiser

The youth advocate and NPP member made the declaration publicly via Instagram, appealing to supporters for prayers and votes

Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong's announcement drew warm reactions from followers who backed her as the ideal candidate for the position

Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong, a former beauty queen and youth advocate, has announced her intention to run for the position of Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Canada Branch.

Former beauty queen Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong declares her intention to contest for the NPP Canada Youth Organiser role. Photo source: @veenaofficial

Source: Instagram

The declaration came on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, when Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong took to Instagram to formally announce her candidacy, addressing her followers with a direct appeal for their support heading into the contest.

In her post, the Canadian-based Ghanaian figure framed her bid for the NPP Youth Organiser role around generational representation, writing:

"It's official. Today, I officially declare my intention to contest for the position of Youth Organiser of the NPP Canada Branch."

"I humbly ask for your prayers, your support, and your vote. The future is now. From the youth. For the youth."

The Instagram post of Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong declaring her intention to contest the NPP Canada role is below:

Who is former beauty queen Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong?

Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong is a multifaceted former beauty queen, entertainer, and influential politician with a profound understanding of marketing communication and media.

Her journey in the world of pageantry began with her participation in Miss Universe Ghana, where she showcased her poise and advocacy skills, finishing as the second runner-up in 2015 and returning to compete again in 2021.

Her dedication to cultural representation has also earned her prestigious titles such as Ghana’s Most Beautiful Canada and Miss Africa Canada.

In addition to her pageant successes, Vanessa has made significant strides in the entertainment industry, performing alongside celebrated artists like Wizkid and Davido and captivating audiences with her role in the Sparrow Production series "ENO".

Recognised for her contributions to promoting Ghanaian culture, she received the Cultural and Tourism Award at the Ghanaian Canadian Achievement Awards in 2019.

As the Vice President International for JPI Ghana, a leadership youth organisation, Vanessa is dedicated to fostering youth engagement and empowerment through various community initiatives.

Her political background includes active participation in advocacy efforts focused on social change and policy development that benefit the next generation.

Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong's push for youth leadership

Otuo-Acheampong, who has built a profile as a youth advocate within the Ghanaian diaspora community in Canada, is positioning herself as a voice for younger members of the party's Canadian chapter.

Her decision to contest the role signals a growing interest among diaspora youth in shaping the direction of one of Ghana's major political parties from abroad.

The NPP Canada Branch serves as an organised constituency for Ghanaian-Canadians aligned with the New Patriotic Party, and the Youth Organiser role carries responsibility for mobilising and engaging younger members within that community.

Vanessa Otuo-Acheampong's announcement stirs reactions

Vanessa's announcement quickly drew enthusiastic responses online, with followers expressing confidence in her suitability for the role.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Engraxiia_ said:

"And she's the right one for the job !👏."

Ms.davis wrote:

"More grace, beautiful 🙌❤️."

Afia_gertrude wrote:

"The best candidate for the job🙏🏾. Vote VEENA❤️🤍💙."

Queeniekessie commented:

"Congratulations Queen 👸🏾 ❤️🙌. May God guide you on this journey."

Veronica Asantewaa becomes NPP Youth Organiser

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Veronica Asantewaa Yeboah, who made history as the first woman elected as the NPP Youth Organiser in Awutu Senya East, marking a pivotal moment for female participation in Ghana's grassroots politics.

The groundbreaking election not only underscored the growing presence of women in leadership within the New Patriotic Party but also ignited hope for a more inclusive political landscape as the party gears up for future elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh