Chairman Wontumi has reportedly warned broadcaster Blakk Rasta in an audio recording shared by 3FM on Thursday, July 23, 2026

Wontumi challenged Blakk Rasta over comments on economic comparisons between Ghana and the UK, telling him to 'be careful'

The controversial recording, believed to have been recorded from prison, has sparked widespread discussion on social media

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An audio recording believed to have come from prison and shared by 3FM on Thursday, July 23, 2026, has captured Chairman Wontumi, born Bernard Antwi Boasiako, delivering a pointed warning to broadcaster Blakk Rasta over remarks the media personality had made about him.

Chairman Wontumi reportedly sends a strong audio warning to Blakk Rasta amid his 20-year sentence saga. Image credit: Wontumi, Blakk Rasta

Source: Facebook

Wontumi Takes on Blakk Rasta Over Economic Claims

In the audio, Chairman Wontumi appeared to challenge comments made by Blakk Rasta concerning economic issues.

"What I am saying is that because of the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation in the UK is higher than in Ghana. My point is that a crate of eggs was £3, but now it has increased to about £5. Is it true or not?" he said in the recording.

From there, his tone shifted into a direct warning.

"You cannot come to the radio, sit behind the desk and behave like this. Blakk Rasta, be careful. You are not bigger than your boss," he cautioned.

Wontumi also drew attention to his footprint in the media industry, stating he owns five radio stations, five TV stations and five online platforms, seemingly to underline that Blakk Rasta operates within a space where his influence carries weight.

"I Am Your Father. You can insult everybody, but you cannot insult your father. I am your father. Stop that today. I am not going to insult you, but I am trying to put some sense into your mind," Wontumi said.

He also pushed back against what he saw as selective scrutiny directed at him personally, questioning why critics single him out rather than larger institutions.

"Anything that happens to me, people will come and talk about it. Why don't you go to the big companies and say it? Is it because I am African? Is it because I am Ghanaian? Hypocrites. You are hypocrites."

In what became one of the more memorable moments of the recording, Wontumi repeatedly told Blakk Rasta to "go and bath" before insisting his standing could not be undermined.

"Blakk Rasta, go and bath. Go and bath. I am telling you, go and bath. Wontumi is an institution you cannot break. You cannot enter."

The TikTok post of the reported audio is below.

Reactions to the Wontumi Audio

The clip drew swift reactions online, with many finding a particular phrase hard to ignore.

@richman🖼️🚕 wrote:

"Black Rasta go and bath, go and bath 😂😂 Wontumi too he do some Paa ooo."

@Russell-Asante J. 🇬🇭 said:

"Character is indeed Fate 🤨 SMH."

@mantseblaqq commented:

"The go and bath got me rolling 😂😂."

Blakk Rasta on Wontumi's First Day in Prison

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Blakk Rasta claimed Chairman Wontumi became emotional after arriving at Nsawam Prison to begin serving his 20-year jail sentence.

According to the broadcaster, Wontumi reportedly cried, prayed and struggled to sleep after being shown his bed at the prison's Diagnostic Centre.

Source: YEN.com.gh