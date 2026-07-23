Canada outlined seven specific conditions that permanent residents aged 18 and above must satisfy before qualifying for citizenship

Applicants between 18 and 54 face additional language and knowledge test requirements that older candidates are exempt from

Canada's government provides an online eligibility-checking tool that prospective citizens can use before submitting a formal application

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Canada has published a clear breakdown of the seven conditions that adult foreigners must satisfy to become Canadian citizens, with the criteria drawing considerable attention online.

Canada speaks about its citizenship rules. Photo credit: @ChatHam House

Source: Getty Images

The requirements apply specifically to permanent residents who are 18 years of age or older and are seeking naturalisation.

Permanent resident status itself forms the foundation of the entire process, meaning applicants must hold a valid PR document before anything else can proceed.

Canadian citizenship: Physical presence, taxes, and language

Beyond residency status, applicants must demonstrate that they have spent sufficient time physically living within Canada's borders.

The government also requires that individuals have filed income tax returns for the relevant periods, provided that obligation applied to them at the time.

For permanent residents aged between 18 and 54, two further requirements come into play. This group must show proficiency in either English or French, the country's two official languages, and must pass a citizenship knowledge test.

That test covers areas including Canadian history, values, national institutions, and cultural symbols. Permanent residents aged 55 and above are exempt from both the language and knowledge test requirements.

List of 7 conditions to become Candanian

The seven conditions Canada has outlined are:

Permanent Resident Status Physical Presence in Canada Income Tax Filing Language Proficiency in English or French Pass the Citizenship Test Take the Oath of Citizenship No Prohibitions

Regardless of age, every applicant must take the Oath of Citizenship to complete the naturalisation process.

The seventh and final condition requires that applicants are not subject to any prohibitions, a category that includes individuals facing certain criminal proceedings or active removal orders.

Checking eligibility for Canadian citizenship before applying

Canada's government has made an online eligibility-checking tool available to prospective applicants.

The tool guides users through a series of questions to help them determine whether they meet the criteria before submitting a formal application.

Source: YEN.com.gh