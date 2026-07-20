The UK government published a refreshed register of licensed sponsors authorised to hire Ghanaian skilled workers on valid work visas

Hundreds of organisations across various sectors appear on the updated list, spanning healthcare, technology, and education

Ghanaian job seekers looking to work legally in the UK must secure a job offer from an employer on the register before applying

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The United Kingdom government has released an updated register of companies and organisations licensed to sponsor foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, for work visas.

The UK, under King Charles III, releases an updated list of companies that can sponsor Ghanaians for work visas. Photo source: Chris Jackson/Getty Images, JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The published register by the UK government on its website names employers across a wide range of sectors who hold a valid sponsor licence, which is a legal requirement for any organisation wishing to hire workers from outside the country under the Skilled Worker route.

The register covers employers approved to issue Certificates of Sponsorship under both the Skilled Worker and Temporary Worker immigration routes.

A Certificate of Sponsorship is a mandatory requirement for any foreign national applying for a UK work visa, and only organisations that have met the government's strict sponsorship criteria are permitted to appear on the list.

How the UK visa sponsorship system works

Under UK immigration rules, a foreign national seeking to work in the country must first receive a job offer from an employer that appears on the official sponsor register.

Without that offer, a work visa application cannot proceed.

The sponsoring company is responsible for ensuring that the hired worker meets the relevant visa conditions throughout their stay.

The updated register includes thousands of organisations spanning sectors such as healthcare, information technology, engineering, retail, manufacturing, finance, and education.

The National Health Service and its affiliated trusts remain among the largest sponsors, reflecting the UK's continued demand for medical professionals from abroad.

Smaller private companies, charities, and educational institutions also feature prominently on the list, suggesting that opportunities exist well beyond the headline industries.

What Ghanaian job seekers should know

For Ghanaians seeking a move to the UK for work, the register serves as a practical starting point.

Identifying a potential employer on the list before beginning a job search can significantly improve the chances of a successful application.

Applicants are also advised to confirm that a company's sponsorship status remains active at the time of their application, as licences can be suspended or revoked if an employer fails to meet its obligations.

The UK Home Office updates the register regularly, so it is worth consulting the most current version before making any decisions.

The Skilled Worker visa generally requires applicants to meet a minimum salary threshold and to demonstrate proficiency in English, among other criteria.

The UK, under Keir Starmer, shares essential documents for the Skilled Worker visa, outlining mandatory and additional requirements for applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK lists requirements for Skilled Worker visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the key documents required for applying for a Skilled Worker visa in the UK.

The newly published guide from the UK government was essential for applicants, as it outlined both mandatory and supplementary documentation that could significantly impact their chances of securing a visa and starting a new life in the European country.

Source: YEN.com.gh