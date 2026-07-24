Ghanaian chef Chef Abby visited the University of Ghana Legon campus to surprise a fan with a generous haul of groceries and food items

Chef Abby shared a video of the visit on her X account on July 23, 2026, which has since racked up over 110,000 views

The moment she arrived at the student's room door, those inside erupted in screams of disbelief and excitement

Renowned Ghanaian chef Abbys stunned some students at the University of Ghana, Legon, after she visited the campus to surprise a fan with an array of gifts.

Chef Abbys surprises a University of Ghana student with an array of gifts, sparking priceless reactions on campus. Image credit: Chef Abbys.

Source: Twitter

The gesture has since drawn widespread attention online, with many praising the chef for her generosity.

Chef Abbys has been enjoying a string of milestones lately.

She recently landed the July digital cover of Ranks Africa Magazine, a pan-African publication that celebrates influential figures across business, entertainment and culture, which described her as "The Ghanaian Creator Taking African Cuisine to the World."

This came after her exploits in the UK, where she toured for weeks, cooking for hundreds of staff at Snapchat's UK headquarters, collaborating with British-Congolese creator Nella Rose, and linking up with several London-based food content creators.

Chef Abbys surprises UG student with gifts

In a video shared on her X account on July 23, 2026, which had racked up more than 110,000 views at the time of writing, Chef Abbys recounted how she decided to visit a fan at the school.

The video also shows Chef Abbys buying groceries and foodstuffs at a shopping centre ahead of the visit.

Once she got to the room and the door was opened, the students could not contain their joy and started shouting and screaming in excitement.

The X video of Chef Abbys's surprise visit to some University of Legon students is below.

Ghanaians react to Chef Abbys' Legon gesture

The gesture drew an outpouring of praise online, with many social media users describing it as a sweet and heartwarming act.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Aho said:

"Aww this is so sweet. God bless you."

Messi's Princess wrote:

"It really nice to help people surprisingly GOD BLESS YOU!"

Sheisvic commented:

"Wow chefabbys ya are the best."

fredmotors reacted:

"Woow. Amazingg."

kan said:

"This is nice to watch. Thank you chef."

Manuel joked:

"Sweetheart, you don't even have to come to me, I will come to you and be surprised."

Lasmid makes donation to Okomfour Kwadee

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian musician Lasmid paid a courtesy visit to hiplife legend Okomfour Kwadee and backed his words of appreciation with a generous donation.

The gesture came after Lasmid publicly described the veteran musician as one of his biggest inspirations.

Lasmid presented Okomfour Kwadee with bags of rice, cooking oil, washing powder, assorted drinks, toiletries and other household items.

Source: YEN.com.gh