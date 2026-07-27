Sarkodie marked one year since Daddy Lumba's passing with an emotional tribute on social media

The rapper revealed the Highlife legend regularly sent him text messages of encouragement and motivation

Sarkodie described the day he received news of Lumba's death as one of the heartbreaking moments of his life

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Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has publicly mourned the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, sharing an emotional tribute on social media to mark exactly one year since the iconic musician's death.

Sarkodie pays tribute to Daddy Lumba on the first anniversary of his passing. Image credit: Sarkodie, DL FM

Source: Facebook

Writing on the anniversary of Daddy Lumba's passing, Sarkodie recalled the precise moment he learned of the singer's death, describing it as a memory that has never faded.

"A year ago today, we heard the heartbreaking news of your passing. I still remember vividly where I was when I received the news. It completely shattered me, and it was so difficult to believe," the rapper wrote.

Sarkodie's Special Bond With Daddy Lumba

Beyond the public grief shared by many Ghanaians, Sarkodie's tribute shed light on a personal relationship between the two musicians.

The rapper disclosed that Daddy Lumba regularly reached out to him privately, sending text messages filled with words of encouragement and affirmation.

Those messages, Sarkodie said, are among the things he misses most.

"I miss your texts every now and then, telling me to keep pushing and reminding me how proud you were of me," he wrote.

The revelation speaks to Daddy Lumba's well-documented reputation for nurturing younger artistes in Ghana's music industry.

Sarkodie was among those who received direct guidance from the Highlife pioneer, and his tribute underscored the depth of that mentorship.

Ghana Continues to Mourn Daddy Lumba's Legacy

Sarkodie closed his message with a prayer for the late musician and a reminder of the enduring affection Ghanaians hold for him.

"Daddy, we miss you, and you will forever remain in our hearts. May God be with you until we meet again. We love you always," he wrote, accompanied by prayer emojis.

The tribute drew widespread engagement online, with thousands of fans joining Sarkodie in honouring Daddy Lumba's memory.

Many shared personal recollections and named their favourite songs from the Highlife legend's extensive catalogue.

One year on, Daddy Lumba's music continues to resonate across generations of Ghanaian listeners, and tributes such as Sarkodie's serve as a testament to an influence that extended well beyond the recording studio.

The X post of Sarkodie's tribute to the late Daddy Lumba is below.

Daddy Lumba's tomb surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that videos from Daddy Lumba's one-year memorial surfaced online, giving Ghanaians their first look at where the highlife legend was buried.

The tomb is housed inside a specially prepared room at his East Legon residence, decorated with photographs and awards from his career.

Source: YEN.com.gh