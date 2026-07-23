Prophet Ogyaba addressed the viral controversy surrounding DJ KA in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, July 23, 2026

The preacher accused many Ghanaians of hypocrisy, claiming those circulating the video were committing similar acts privately

Prophet Ogyaba drew on his own blackmail experience to offer DJ KA a personal message about rebuilding and resilience

Prophet Ogyaba has waded into the controversy surrounding DJ KA, urging the disc jockey to hold his head up and treat the situation as a defining moment rather than a defeat.

Prophet Ogyaba defends DJ KA amid his viral controversy, as he slammed hypocritical critics. Image credit: Prophet Ogyaba, DJ KA

Source: Facebook

In a video posted to his official TikTok page on Thursday, July 23, 2026, the outspoken preacher turned his attention to those fuelling the backlash, accusing Ghanaians of displaying breathtaking hypocrisy over the trending incident.

Prophet Ogyaba Accuses Critics of Hypocrisy

Prophet Ogyaba said that several people had been sending him links to the viral footage, a behaviour he found troubling given that those same individuals were simultaneously condemning DJ KA publicly.

He argued that many of the loudest voices against the DJ were engaging in similar private behaviour, with some even watching the trending video whilst committing acts of sin themselves.

He went further, insisting that no person is entirely without fault and that plenty of the critics have their own compromising moments stored on their phones.

In his view, public outrage of this kind says more about the character of the critics than about the person at the centre of the storm.

Ogyaba Tells DJ KA to Stay Hopeful

Drawing on his own personal encounter with blackmail, Ogyaba offered DJ KA a more grounded perspective.

He told the DJ not to regard the controversy as the end of his life or career, framing it instead as a painful but necessary filter that would help him identify who truly has his back.

According to the preacher, difficult moments like this one serve a divine purpose, stripping away people who only pretend to offer support while quietly hoping for failure.

He expressed confidence that once the dust settles, DJ KA will look back and recognise which relationships were genuine and which were not.

He therefore urged the media personality not to dwell on the backlash but to focus on rebuilding himself.

Rather than allowing the controversy to define his future, Prophet Ogyaba advised him to work even harder and achieve greater success, saying that success would be the best response to those mocking him.

He also encouraged DJ KA to remain bold in the face of criticism and not allow negative comments to destroy his confidence, expressing optimism that the difficult period would eventually become a turning point in his life.

The TikTok video of Ogyaba reacting to DJ KA's video is below.

DJ KA video condemning Arafat resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Kessben FM presenter DJ KA commenting on the Science Teacher Arafat scandal has resurfaced online.

In the clip, DJ KA argued that moral guidance should be directed at both teachers and students, not educators alone.

The video has attracted renewed attention following a separate controversy currently surrounding DJ KA himself.

Source: YEN.com.gh