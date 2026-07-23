Prophet Ogyaba Defends DJ KA Amid Viral Controversy, Slams Hypocritical Critics
- Prophet Ogyaba addressed the viral controversy surrounding DJ KA in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, July 23, 2026
- The preacher accused many Ghanaians of hypocrisy, claiming those circulating the video were committing similar acts privately
- Prophet Ogyaba drew on his own blackmail experience to offer DJ KA a personal message about rebuilding and resilience
Prophet Ogyaba has waded into the controversy surrounding DJ KA, urging the disc jockey to hold his head up and treat the situation as a defining moment rather than a defeat.
In a video posted to his official TikTok page on Thursday, July 23, 2026, the outspoken preacher turned his attention to those fuelling the backlash, accusing Ghanaians of displaying breathtaking hypocrisy over the trending incident.
Prophet Ogyaba Accuses Critics of Hypocrisy
Prophet Ogyaba said that several people had been sending him links to the viral footage, a behaviour he found troubling given that those same individuals were simultaneously condemning DJ KA publicly.
He argued that many of the loudest voices against the DJ were engaging in similar private behaviour, with some even watching the trending video whilst committing acts of sin themselves.
He went further, insisting that no person is entirely without fault and that plenty of the critics have their own compromising moments stored on their phones.
In his view, public outrage of this kind says more about the character of the critics than about the person at the centre of the storm.
Ogyaba Tells DJ KA to Stay Hopeful
Drawing on his own personal encounter with blackmail, Ogyaba offered DJ KA a more grounded perspective.
He told the DJ not to regard the controversy as the end of his life or career, framing it instead as a painful but necessary filter that would help him identify who truly has his back.
According to the preacher, difficult moments like this one serve a divine purpose, stripping away people who only pretend to offer support while quietly hoping for failure.
He expressed confidence that once the dust settles, DJ KA will look back and recognise which relationships were genuine and which were not.
He therefore urged the media personality not to dwell on the backlash but to focus on rebuilding himself.
Rather than allowing the controversy to define his future, Prophet Ogyaba advised him to work even harder and achieve greater success, saying that success would be the best response to those mocking him.
He also encouraged DJ KA to remain bold in the face of criticism and not allow negative comments to destroy his confidence, expressing optimism that the difficult period would eventually become a turning point in his life.
The TikTok video of Ogyaba reacting to DJ KA's video is below.
DJ KA video condemning Arafat resurfaces
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of Kessben FM presenter DJ KA commenting on the Science Teacher Arafat scandal has resurfaced online.
In the clip, DJ KA argued that moral guidance should be directed at both teachers and students, not educators alone.
The video has attracted renewed attention following a separate controversy currently surrounding DJ KA himself.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree. She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh