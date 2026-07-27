Popular Kessben FM presenter DJ KA has reportedly stepped back from his radio duties following his viral video controversy

Fellow broadcaster Fante Quoo has supposedly taken over hosting the station's flagship Drive Time show in DJ KA's absence

The whole brouhaha surrounding the media personality has triggered widespread reactions, with many sharing their thoughts

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Kessben FM's popular Drive Time presenter DJ KA has reportedly stepped away from the airwaves to focus on his mental and emotional wellbeing, following weeks of intense public scrutiny tied to his viral video.

DJ KA goes off air after his viral controversy as Fante Quoo reportedly takes over his role at Kessben FM. Image credit: DJ KA, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

According to a report by The BBC Ghana, DJ KA is temporarily off the air as he takes time to recover from the emotional toll and public scrutiny surrounding the widely discussed saga.

The development follows weeks of intense conversations on social media after a video allegedly involving DJ KA and Ama Parone went viral.

The footage sparked widespread debate online, attracting reactions from celebrities, media personalities, religious leaders, and thousands of social media users.

While DJ KA has largely remained out of the public spotlight since the controversy erupted, the latest report suggests that the presenter is focusing on his well-being and taking the necessary time to heal from the situation.

Fante Quoo reportedly replaces DJ KA

As a result, Fante Quoo has reportedly assumed hosting duties for Kessben FM's Drive Time programme.

The experienced broadcaster is expected to keep listeners engaged while DJ KA remains away from the microphone.

The news has generated mixed reactions among fans and listeners of the station.

For now, all eyes remain on DJ KA as supporters hope he can recover from the challenges surrounding the controversy and eventually make a return to the airwaves.

The Facebook post announcing Fante Quoo temporarily taking over from DJ KA is below.

Journalist Erastus reacts to DJ KA's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erastus Asare Donkor took to Facebook on July 21, 2026, to speak out on the controversy surrounding an alleged private video of Kumasi-based DJ KA.

He appealed to Ghanaians to consider the emotional and psychological toll such incidents have on those involved before sharing the footage.

Source: YEN.com.gh