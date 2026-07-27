Prophet Kofi Oduro has addressed the DJ KA controversy during a church service on Sunday, July 26, 2026

The founder of Alabaster International Ministry used the trending case to preach about wisdom and foolishness

Prophet Kofi Oduro cited Ecclesiastes 10:3 to illustrate how a person's actions can reveal a lack of wisdom

Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministry, brought the trending DJ KA controversy into his pulpit on Sunday, July 26, 2026, using the situation as a teaching moment during a sermon on wisdom and foolishness.

Prophet Kofi Oduro weighs in on DJ KA's trending private video controversy. Image credit: Prophet Kofi Oduro, DJ KA

Source: Facebook

Rather than unpacking the details of the scandal, the outspoken preacher drew on the case to reinforce a broader spiritual message, warning his congregation to be deliberate about their choices and to think carefully before acting.

Kofi Oduro breaks silence on DJ KA's video

Central to his message was Ecclesiastes 10:3, a Bible passage that speaks to how a person's conduct can expose a lack of wisdom. Prophet Kofi Oduro referenced the verse to make a pointed observation: recording private moments, in his view, is simply unwise.

He did not linger on the specifics of what DJ KA, the Kessben FM presenter, allegedly did. Instead, he used the situation purely to anchor the scriptural principle he was preaching, keeping the focus on the spiritual lesson rather than the controversy itself.

His sermon arrived as conversations around DJ KA continued to dominate social media timelines, with Ghanaians divided over the matter and opinions coming in from all corners.

Reactions to Prophet Kofi Oduro's Remarks

The sermon resonated strongly, both inside the church and among those who watched online.

@Mustard Ishmael said:

"Speak the truth, man of God."

@Kumangkude Paul Taacum Taacum wrote:

"The truth alone."

@Amass Sterling commented:

"Preach on."

@Godson Kofi Ametorwo added:

"God bless you, Man of God; you're actually preaching the truth 🙏❤️."

@Appiah De-graft said:

"This man of God he have grace."

@Happy Avornokadzi wrote:

"The truth shall set them free."

Lady linked to DJ KA's video speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Madam Aves, a woman linked to DJ KA's video, who openly denied her involvement in the controversial footage.

In a sincere video statement on TikTok, she expressed relief that the media presenter is still alive amid the blackmail he faced, urging compassion and support from his fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh