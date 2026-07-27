The Football Association of Slovenia has officially confirmed that Slavko Vinčić has retired from football officiating

FIFA appointed Vinčić to officiate the 2026 World Cup final, where he sent off Argentina's Enzo Fernández during Spain's victory

Vinčić's career spanned over a decade at international level, including the 2022 Europa League final

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Just days after taking charge of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić has announced his retirement from officiating, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career that spanned more than 15 years on FIFA's international list.

The Football Association of Slovenia confirmed the decision, marking the end of an era for one of Europe's most respected match officials.

Referee Slavko Vinčić's red card to Enzo Fernandez was the first send-off to a player in the World Cup final since Howard Webb to John Heitinga. Photo by Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Vinčić's final assignment could hardly have been more fitting. The 46-year-old oversaw Spain's 1-0 extra-time victory over Argentina on July 19, a match remembered for its intensity and his decision to send off Enzo Fernández.

For any referee, being selected to officiate a World Cup final is regarded as the pinnacle of the profession, making Vinčić's farewell all the more symbolic.

Vinčić's journey to the World Cup final

Born in Maribor on November 25, 1979, Vinčić joined FIFA's international referees list in 2010, according to the Slovenian Football Association.

He earned his first major tournament appointment at UEFA Euro 2012 before taking charge of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final the following year.

His reputation continued to grow with several high-profile club assignments, including Europa League knockout matches and the famous Rome derby between Lazio and Roma in 2019.

The biggest club fixture of his career came in 2022 when he refereed the Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers in Seville.

Slavko Vinčić receives the World Cup's best referee prize by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS). Photo by David Ramos.

Source: Getty Images

A career defined by football's biggest stages

Those performances helped establish Vinčić as one of UEFA's elite officials and paved the way for his appointment to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

His composed handling of Spain's victory over Argentina served as a fitting conclusion to a career built on consistency, authority and trust.

From youth tournaments to European finals and ultimately football's biggest match, Vinčić leaves the game having officiated on the grandest stages, securing his place among Slovenia's finest referees.

Scaloni dismisses referee claims after Spain defeat

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Scaloni dismissed suggestions that the referee influenced Argentina's defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The Argentina coach insisted Enzo Fernández's red card was not the reason his side lost the match.

Source: YEN.com.gh