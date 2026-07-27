US Donates $4 Million in Military Equipment to Ghana Armed Forces

The United States government presented 84 pallets of assorted military equipment worth $4 million to the Ghana Armed Forces at a ceremony in Teshie, Accra

The donation covered the Ghana Army, Ghana Navy, and intelligence services, with items ranging from night vision goggles to radar systems and unmanned aerial systems

US Charge d'Affairs Rolf Olson handed over the equipment, describing it as an investment in Ghana's sovereignty and the two countries' longstanding bilateral relationship

The United States government has donated 84 pallets of military equipment valued at $4 million to the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), marking the second such gesture within a single month.

The US donated 84 pallets of military equipment worth $4 million to the Ghana Armed Forces. Image credit: U.S. Embassy Ghana﻿/Facebook

Source: UGC

The handover took place at a brief ceremony held at the 48 Engineers Regiment in Teshie, Accra, where US Charge d'Affairs Rolf Olson presented the consignment on behalf of Washington.

What the $4 million equipment package includes

The donated items span a wide range of operational needs across three key pillars of Ghana's defence: the Ghana Army, the Ghana Navy, and intelligence services.

The package includes GPS devices, night vision goggles, unmanned aerial systems, radios and their spare parts, as well as medical supplies such as gloves, face shields, goggles and tourniquets.

For the Navy, the consignment features radar systems, antennas, radios and monitoring displays aimed at bolstering Ghana's maritime surveillance capacity, helping protect the country's fisheries, deter piracy, and curb illegal and unregulated fishing activity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Olson described the donation as far more than a transfer of hardware.

"Ghana has long been a model of democratic governance and security cooperation on this continent, and the United States is proud to stand with you. Security cooperation is never just about hardware. It is about countries coming together against shared threats, from transnational terrorism to maritime insecurity, and working side by side to build a safer West Africa," he said.

He added that the partnership between the two nations, rooted in shared democratic values, was one that had spanned generations and would continue to benefit the people of both countries.

The Facebook post below has photos from the United States' donation to the Ghana Armed Forces

Ghana Armed Force welcomes strategic gesture

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, received the equipment on behalf of the GAF and conveyed the gratitude of President and Commander-in-Chief John Dramani Mahama for the contribution.

Rear Admiral Bessing said the equipment would meaningfully strengthen the operational readiness of Ghana's armed forces, improving intelligence gathering, border protection, and maritime security.

"It will increase the effectiveness of our counter-terrorism and internal security operations. These assets are not solely for national defence but also serve as instruments of regional peace and global solidarity," he noted.

The ceremony was attended by the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Plans, Major General VanderPallen, along with senior officers, soldiers, defence civilian staff, and members of the US military. Earlier last month, the US government had also handed over three freightliners to the GAF.

US launches new visa pilot programme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had announced the launch of a Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme.

The programme will give eligible tourist and business visa applicants the option to pay for a faster interview slot at participating embassies and consulates.

Source: YEN.com.gh