Prophet Telvin Sowah delivered a prophecy warning Ghana of looming food shortages in a video that has gone viral on social media

The prophet directed his message at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, calling for urgent policy changes to boost food production

Telvin Sowah cautioned that farmers abandoning their lands could leave Ghana vulnerable as the cost of food rises significantly

Prophet Telvin Sowah has issued a stark warning to Ghana, predicting that the country faces severe food shortages unless its agricultural sector receives immediate and serious attention.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei predicts a food crisis in Ghana and sends a strong message to the Agriculture Minister. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: Facebook

In a recent video that has gained widespread traction on social media, Sowah addressed the Ministry of Food and Agriculture directly, calling on its leadership to implement policies designed to increase food production before conditions deteriorate further.

He warned that Ghana is approaching a period in which food prices will rise sharply, making agricultural development a national priority rather than an afterthought.

Sowah calls for modern farming methods

The prophet argued that Ghana must move beyond traditional farming approaches and invest heavily in modern agricultural programmes.

He maintained that the country has the capacity to become a major food-producing nation capable of supplying both domestic and international markets, provided the right decisions are taken now.

Telvin Sowah also directed a message at young Ghanaians, encouraging them to view farming as a viable and profitable business rather than a last resort.

He predicted that global demand for agricultural produce would continue to grow, and that foreign buyers would increasingly seek Ghanaian food products, creating substantial income opportunities for local farmers.

He added that these opportunities would only be realised if farmers remained committed to production and government authorities gave the sector the support it requires.

Prophet Telvin warns against farm abandonment

A central concern in Sowah's message was what he described as a troubling pattern of farmers giving their lands for galamsey.

He characterised this trend as a serious mistake that would leave Ghana exposed at a time when food is becoming increasingly valuable.

He urged those who had abandoned farming to return to their fields and continue cultivating crops, insisting that those who persevered through current challenges would ultimately benefit as economic conditions shift.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah is below.

Prophet Telvin predicts Ken Ofori-Atta's return

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah has reiterated his prophecy that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will return to Ghana.

The prophet claimed a specific date, the 16th day of an unspecified month, for Ofori-Atta's return to face the law.

He cited a previously fulfilled airport-related prophecy as evidence that the remaining prediction will also come to pass.

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Source: YEN.com.gh