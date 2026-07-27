President Bola Tinubu reportedly refused to meet a special envoy sent by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Abuja on July 24, 2026

The delegation arrived amid fresh outrage over the alleged torture and killing of Nigerian citizen Chika Ibe by South African police officers in Cape Town

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu reportedly advised against the meeting until South Africa ratifies a key bilateral agreement on citizen protection

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reportedly turned away a special envoy dispatched by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, signalling a sharp deterioration in relations between the two countries over the continued targeting of Nigerians in South Africa.

President Tinubu snubs South African envoy amid outrage over Nigerian citizen Chika Ibe's death allegedly caused by some police men. Image credit: The Africa Report

Source: UGC

A report shared on Instagram by Instablog9ja on July 26, 2026, indicated that the South African delegation, led by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, arrived in Abuja on Friday, July 24, carrying what diplomatic sources described as an important message for the Nigerian president.

Tinubu, however, reportedly chose not to grant the envoy an audience.

What triggered South Africa's diplomatic snub

The visit came against the backdrop of intensifying outrage in Nigeria following the reported killing of Nigerian national Chika Ibe.

According to an Instagram video circulating at the time, Ibe was taken from his home in Bellville, Cape Town, and allegedly physically confronted to death by members of the South African Police Service.

The incident has reignited longstanding tensions over the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa, an issue Nigeria raised as recently as the ECOWAS summit in Sierra Leone.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented Tinubu at the summit, publicly condemned the attacks and called for the African Union to take firmer action against xenophobia.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu is reported to have played a central role in the decision to deny the envoy access.

She reportedly advised that no formal diplomatic engagement should proceed until South Africa ratifies and presents the signed Memorandum of Understanding on the Early Warning Mechanism, an agreement both nations signed in October 2025.

The Instagram post below has more on reports that President Bola Tinubu declined to receive the South African envoy.

South Africa envoy snub triggers massive reactions

News of the reported snub generated significant chatter across social media platforms, with many Nigerians divided between applauding the stance and calling for even bolder steps.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below:

zhareth01 said:

"Obj would've received and arrested the Envoy to set the record straight 😂."

wendy_okorie said:

"At least one tiny good thing."

adedoyinsolami_xx said:

"Our people deserve safety wherever they are. Enough is enough."

tunnypumpin9 said:

"Yes, I love it go bek to your country."

irish.077 added:

"Sharp now tell DSTV and MTN to go bek home."

The Instagram posts below contains a disturbing video allegedly capturing South African police officers during the incident that led to the death of Nigerian national Chika Ibe.

Ghana evacuate 2nd batch from South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa was at the Accra International Airport on Monday, July 27, to personally welcome 150 Ghanaians who arrived on the second batch of government-organised repatriation flights from South Africa.

The returnees came back under a voluntary evacuation programme launched in response to xenophobic attacks that have targeted foreign nationals in parts of South Africa, forcing many Ghanaians to abandon their homes and livelihoods.

Speaking directly to the arrivals, the minister offered words of reassurance, telling the group they had never truly been without family, without a country, or without a government willing to stand for them.

Source: YEN.com.gh