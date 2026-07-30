The burial of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka began despite an Accra High Court interim injunction halting the planned funeral

A video circulating on social media showed the mother of former MP Adwoa Safo, Ewurama Badu, arriving at the funeral grounds

The ceremony has drawn family members, church faithful and dignitaries amid a legal dispute over who holds authority to organise the final rites

The burial of Apostle Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is proceeding at the funeral grounds, with family members, church faithful, dignitaries and mourners gathering to pay their last respects to the renowned inventor, industrialist and founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana in Goma Mpota.

Adwoa Safo's mother arrives at Apostle Safo Kantanka's burial proceedings amid the court injunction. Image credit: Adwoa Safo, Kantaka TV, UTV

Source: Facebook

A video shared widely on social media captured the arrival of Ewurama Badu, who is also the mother of former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Dressed in a black mourning outfit and matching headscarf, she was escorted by other family members through the funeral grounds, where she paused to exchange greetings with mourners before joining the rest of the family at the ceremony.

Burial continues amid active court order

The decision to proceed with the burial has drawn considerable attention, as an interim injunction issued by the Accra High Court had temporarily halted the planned funeral.

The court order followed legal action linked to a disagreement between sections of the Kantanka family and the Kristo Asafo Mission over who holds the legal authority to organise the late industrialist's final rites.

With the injunction still a subject of public discussion, the continuation of the ceremony has prompted debate among Ghanaians, with some welcoming the move to proceed and others raising questions about the legal implications of holding the burial while the matter remains unresolved in court.

Legacy of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was widely regarded as one of Ghana's most consequential figures in religion, engineering and local manufacturing.

Through the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka Group, he championed African innovation and self-reliance, producing locally assembled vehicles, electronics and other manufactured goods at a time when such ambitions were considered improbable on the continent.

His passing has left a significant void in both religious and industrial circles, and the outpouring of grief at the funeral grounds reflects the depth of his influence across generations of Ghanaians.

The TikTok video showing Adwoa Safo's mother's arrival is below.

Akofena denied access to the father's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on how Safo Akofena said Adwoa Safo had denied him access to their father's body, describing the situation as embarrassing.

He made the claims in a video amid the deepening rift between the two siblings over who has the authority to organise the burial.

His claims came just a day after he announced at a press conference on Monday, July 27, 2026, that the funeral arrangements had been cancelled and that the previously announced date would not stand.

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Source: YEN.com.gh