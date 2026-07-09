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The United States government released an updated deportation list naming 374 individuals from West Africa

Notable deportees with their names and photos include 32 Ghanaians, with Nigerians having the highest count at 124 citizens

The release of the list by the US Department of Homeland Security has drawn widespread attention across the region and on social media

The United States (US) government has published a revised list of 374 West African nationals, including Ghanaians, who are set to be deported from the country, complete with names and photographs of those removed from American soil.

The United States of America, under Donald Trump, releases an updated list of Ghanaians and other nationals facing deportation. Photo credit: @Andrii Dodonov/Getty Images, Chinapool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the updated list, which covers deportees from several West African nations featured in its "Worst of the Worst" initiative and was made public as part of ongoing immigration enforcement efforts.

16 West African countries on deportation list

Across all 16 West African countries represented, 374 individuals were identified in the US deportation, which featured 32 Ghanaians, including socialite Hajia4Reall, who was sent back to Ghana in 2025 after serving a 1-year and 1-day jail term for romance fraud charges.

Nigeria accounts for the highest number on the list, with 124 citizens named, followed by Liberia with 94 individuals.

Sierra Leone also has 26 nationals listed, while Cape Verde has 23 and Senegal has 19.

The DHS described the individuals on the list as among the most serious cases targeted for removal from the United States.

The publication of names and photographs is part of a broader DHS strategy to publicly identify foreign nationals it considers a priority for deportation.

The full list, including the names and photographs of all 374 individuals who can be searched via their countries, is available on the official DHS website.

Some of the published names of Ghanaians on the DHS list are:

ALBERT NKRUMAH

DAVID MENSAH

KOFI OWUSU

ERIC AHIEKPOR

EDMUND AGBO

FRANKLIN DONKOH

REGINA ASANTE HENAKU

See the full list below:

Benin - 1

Burkina Faso - 9

Cape Verde - 23

Côte D’Ivoire - 14

Gambia - 14

Ghana - 32

Guinea - 6

Guinea-Bissau - 1

Liberia - 94

Nigeria - 124

Mali - 5

Mauritania - 12

Niger - 8

Senegal - 19

Sierra Leone - 26

Togo - 6

Total: 374

Why was the deportation list made public?

The release of names and images appears to be part of a broader effort by American immigration officials to document and publicise removal operations.

Publishing such detailed records is relatively uncommon and signals a shift in how deportation data is being handled and shared with the public.

The move has prompted significant conversation online and among diaspora communities, many of whom have family members living in the United States on various immigration statuses.

Advocacy groups file a complaint against the John Mahama-led Ghana in the ECOWAS Court for 27 deportees from the US, led by Donald Trump. Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghana dragged to court over US deportations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana was dragged to court over its US deportation deal, a move by several advocacy groups.

The recent legal complaint filed against the West African nation came after 27 individuals were deported to the country from the United States as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

Source: YEN.com.gh