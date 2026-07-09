32 Ghanaians Named As US Releases Updated List of 374 West Africans to Be Deported, Publishes Photos
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- The United States government released an updated deportation list naming 374 individuals from West Africa
- Notable deportees with their names and photos include 32 Ghanaians, with Nigerians having the highest count at 124 citizens
- The release of the list by the US Department of Homeland Security has drawn widespread attention across the region and on social media
The United States (US) government has published a revised list of 374 West African nationals, including Ghanaians, who are set to be deported from the country, complete with names and photographs of those removed from American soil.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the updated list, which covers deportees from several West African nations featured in its "Worst of the Worst" initiative and was made public as part of ongoing immigration enforcement efforts.
16 West African countries on deportation list
Across all 16 West African countries represented, 374 individuals were identified in the US deportation, which featured 32 Ghanaians, including socialite Hajia4Reall, who was sent back to Ghana in 2025 after serving a 1-year and 1-day jail term for romance fraud charges.
Nigeria accounts for the highest number on the list, with 124 citizens named, followed by Liberia with 94 individuals.
Sierra Leone also has 26 nationals listed, while Cape Verde has 23 and Senegal has 19.
The DHS described the individuals on the list as among the most serious cases targeted for removal from the United States.
The publication of names and photographs is part of a broader DHS strategy to publicly identify foreign nationals it considers a priority for deportation.
The full list, including the names and photographs of all 374 individuals who can be searched via their countries, is available on the official DHS website.
Some of the published names of Ghanaians on the DHS list are:
- ALBERT NKRUMAH
- DAVID MENSAH
- KOFI OWUSU
- ERIC AHIEKPOR
- EDMUND AGBO
- FRANKLIN DONKOH
- REGINA ASANTE HENAKU
See the full list below:
- Benin - 1
- Burkina Faso - 9
- Cape Verde - 23
- Côte D’Ivoire - 14
- Gambia - 14
- Ghana - 32
- Guinea - 6
- Guinea-Bissau - 1
- Liberia - 94
- Nigeria - 124
- Mali - 5
- Mauritania - 12
- Niger - 8
- Senegal - 19
- Sierra Leone - 26
- Togo - 6
Total: 374
Why was the deportation list made public?
The release of names and images appears to be part of a broader effort by American immigration officials to document and publicise removal operations.
Publishing such detailed records is relatively uncommon and signals a shift in how deportation data is being handled and shared with the public.
The move has prompted significant conversation online and among diaspora communities, many of whom have family members living in the United States on various immigration statuses.
Ghana dragged to court over US deportations
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana was dragged to court over its US deportation deal, a move by several advocacy groups.
The recent legal complaint filed against the West African nation came after 27 individuals were deported to the country from the United States as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh