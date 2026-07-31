The UK government has confirmed the official cost of filing for a divorce in 2026, along with key details about when the fee becomes non-refundable

Applicants on low incomes or receiving certain benefits may be eligible for a fee reduction or full waiver through two separate application routes

The government has outlined specific documents that must be ready before a divorce application can be submitted to the court

The UK government has confirmed that anyone filing for a divorce in 2026 must pay an application fee of £628, equivalent to approximately, with the payment process varying based on how the application is submitted.

Official government guidance states that the fee becomes non-refundable once the court issues a notice confirming that the divorce application has been received and processed.

The UK government confirms a £628 divorce fee for 2026, detailing non-refundable policy, fee reductions for low-income applicants, and required documents. Photo credit: Getty Images

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Applicants are advised to take that into account before initiating proceedings.

Financial assistance for the £628 divorce fee

Those on a low income or receiving certain benefits may qualify for a reduction or full waiver of the £628 fee. The UK government offers two routes to apply for this assistance: online or via a paper form.

Applicants who apply online will be issued a reference number, which they must quote when submitting their divorce application to avoid paying the fee upfront.

Those who opt for the paper form route will not receive a reference number and are instead advised to apply for divorce by post, attaching the completed form to their application.

A decision will subsequently be made, and depending on the outcome, the applicant may be required to pay some or all of the £628 fee.

Documents needed before filing

Before a divorce application can be submitted, the government requires applicants to have several items prepared.

These include the full names and current addresses of both spouses, the original marriage certificate or a certified copy, and a certified translation of the certificate if the document is not in English. Applicants must also provide proof of any name change made since the marriage, such as the marriage certificate itself or a deed poll.

Applicants will additionally be asked to supply their spouse's current address so the court can forward a copy of the application.

Where an email address is provided, divorce papers will be sent electronically; otherwise, the court will use postal delivery. The government has noted that separate guidance exists for applicants who are unable to locate their spouse's current address.

UK issues travel advisory for 5 African nations

The UK government has issued a travel advisory urging British nationals to exercise caution when travelling to five African countries in 2026.

The five countries listed in the advisory are the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, Nigeria, and Sudan.

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Source: YEN.com.gh