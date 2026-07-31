MP Yakubu Mohammed was filmed telling a young schoolgirl visiting parliament on excursion that he would marry her when she grew up

The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from journalists and commentators across Ghana

Several prominent Ghanaian journalists labelled the MP's remarks inappropriate and predatory

Yakubu Mohammed, the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South East, has drawn widespread condemnation on social media after a video captured him making remarks to a young female pupil who was visiting parliament on a school excursion.

In the footage, which circulated widely online, Mohammed singled out one of the girls in attendance, commenting on her appearance before telling her he intended to marry her upon adulthood.

Ahafo Ano South East MP, Yakubu Mohammed, sparks outrage over his inappropriate comments to schoolgirl on excursion in the Parliament of Ghana. Photo credit: Yakubu Mohammed/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

"What's your name? You are very beautiful. When you grow up, I will marry you. So, she is my wife. In future, she will also be an MP, and all of you as well," he said.

Ghanaian journalists condemn MP's remarks

The video prompted a swift reaction from journalists and public figures, many of whom described the comments as harmful and reflective of a broader problem with the sexualisation of young girls in Ghana.

Komla Adom, a Ghanaian BBC journalist, urged the public not to accept explanations that might seek to minimise the MP's conduct.

"Before we would be taken on a wave of frivolous explanations and defense of the MP for Ahafo Ano South East, Yakubu Mohammed who was filmed making very inappropriate and suggestive comments to a young school girl who was in parliament with her classmates on an excursion… We must not normalize sexualizing children of any age and making pedophilic comments! Even more disappointing coming from a lawmaker. We can do better," he wrote.

Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie of the Multimedia Group Limited argued that the incident revealed a deeper cultural failure.

"An MP tells a little schoolgirl on an excursion to Parliament with her mates that she's beautiful and that he'll marry her. This is terrible on many levels. But you know the sad part, the MP doesn't even know it's wrong because this is how we've sexualised women and girls over here," he wrote, adding that a moment that could have inspired the girl had instead reduced her worth to beauty and marriage prospects.

Israel Laryea, also of the Multimedia Group Limited, described the remarks as "deeply troubling and soooo inappropriate."

"This is deeply troubling and soooo inappropriate. I’m referring to the remarks made by the MP in the blurred portion of the video," he said.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Other social media users condemn Yakubu Mohammed

Political commentator Gideon Aduku questioned what message the MP was sending to the children in attendance.

"This is a lawmaker elected by Ghanaians making a fool out of himself and saying inappropriate things in front of kids but its normal because its 'our culture'. Same person may not take kindly to another stranger saying same to his little girl," he wrote.

Social media commentator Sir-Obama Pokuase also shared the video, describing the conduct as an MP "exposing himself" while addressing school children in the parliamentary chamber.

"NDC MP exposes himself in Parliament as he addresses school kids. His name is Mohammed Yakubu, NDC MP for Ahafo Ano South East," he wrote.

At the time of publication, Yakubu Mohammed had not issued any public statement addressing the backlash.

Parliament to be limited to 300 MPs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Ghana’s government had accepted a Constitutional Review Committee recommendation to limit the number of Members of Parliament to 300.

Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine announced the decision, linking it to concerns over the growing size of state institutions.

The CRC had submitted several governance reforms, including limits on ministerial appointments and changes to executive-parliamentary relations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh